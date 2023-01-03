Jake Knouse drops career-high 32 points in Big Spring boys basketball's setback to Greencastle

With fewer turnovers and second-chance points allowed, and more distribution, the Big Spring boys basketball team will function the way it wants to as a group.

Head coach Jason Creek saw snippets of the Bulldogs' targeted identity Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division matchup against Greencastle. Big Spring hit 11 3-pointers and showed a newfound aggression against the visiting Blue Devils.

But the Blue Devils remained in control, forcing a fountain of turnovers and collecting more than 20 offensive rebounds to clip the Bulldogs 74-61 at Big Spring High School.

“The positives of it are they fought their tails off to the very end," Creek said. "They kept battling, and they’re fighting hard. We're just a little disappointed. We had a lot of mental errors.”

While suffering the setback, Big Spring junior Jake Knouse posted a new career high with 32 points. His previous career mark of 29 points came against the Blue Devils in a win last season.

Knouse spearheaded the fight to finish. Big Spring (6-3, 1-3 Colonial) quietly chipped away at a deficit that had reached 20 points in the second half. The Bulldogs failed to cut the lead to single digits but applied enough pressure for the Blue Devils (6-3, 4-0) to burn timeouts and adjust within the final three minutes of play.

Knouse, Big Spring's versatile 5-foot, 7-inch guard, deposited a pair of hard-contact layups in the final two minutes and made four trips to the free-throw line, sinking five of the six attempts. He finished with six 3-pointers.

“We’ve been talking about how he has to play with that aggressive confidence he has,” Creek said of Knouse. “Jake and I have a great relationship. I can ride him hard. I can coach him hard. So, if he feels he’s gonna pull up and knock it down, I have the trust in him to do that.”

Knouse’s late effort was complemented by 12 fourth-quarter points from Aidan Sallie, who compiled a total 24. The sophomore forward pumped in two deep 3s in the fourth quarter and converted all four of his free-throw tries. Brexton Heckendorn added five second-half points to round out the Big Spring scoring contingent.

“Those guys can score, there’s no doubt about it,” Creek said. “We just gotta put a better overall performance together, and I think we have it in us.”

Greencastle answered the late surge with five layups and a 3-pointer down the stretch, turning back Big Spring’s attempt to cut its advantage to single figures. The Blue Devils’ size and press defense stymied the Bulldogs. And with Greencastle reaching the bonus across both halves, the visitors attacked the paint consistently, earning trips to the free-throw line.

Eli Sterling paced Greencastle with 17 points, Adam Horst canned 16 and Conner Wright tacked on 15. They pushed the Blue Devils to a lead four minutes into the game, and it was an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We try to pride ourselves being in the best shape, but we got beat up and down the court at times tonight,” Creek said. “Rebounds, turnovers, sprinting the floor … I don’t think we're that far away from them if we can clean up those things.”

