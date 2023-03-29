Jackson Boone was supposed to sit two rows back from the Cumberland Valley boys basketball bench as a precaution.

Instead, the senior forward sat front row as an extension of the coaching staff, supporting, celebrating and watching his Eagle teammates on their run to the 2023 District 3 Class 6A championship and the PIAA tournament.

Boone’s season ended Jan. 10 when he fractured cartilage in his knee in a game against Harrisburg. His high school career has contained high and lows, but his commitment to the CV program remained a constant.

Boone was showered with the same support he’s shown his coaches and teammates over the last four years when he announced his commitment to Shippensburg University Monday on Twitter.

“I'm kind of proud of myself for never giving up because there were some nights where it got pretty emotional for me,” Boone said. “Like the nights of surgery, when I would think to myself, ‘Oh man, it's gonna be another nine months. It's gonna be awhile till I can really do anything again.’ Sports are kind of my life, and I just love playing basketball and baseball. I kind of learned that these injuries are a lot of physical wear and tear but also a lot of mental toughness. You really gotta be strong and know that you're gonna be OK because there's somebody else out there who could be going through a lot worse.”

Boone began hearing from college coaches entering the summer of his junior year, spanning all three divisional levels. Over time, some coaches tapered off while others maintained communication.

Shippensburg was one of the schools that never wavered. Boone visited in February and immediately felt at home. The intrigue of playing for head coach Chris Fite — another former forward — also factored into Boone’s decision.

“Whenever I had to say that I was going to most likely medical redshirt this first year, they were good with that,” Boone said. “I just love the staff down there. So I liked them. They liked me, and it was kind of just like a win-win situation for both of us. It’ll give me another year to develop and get better and stronger and just improve my game as much as I can.”

Shippensburg’s loyalty stuck most with Boone, who will take a medical redshirt his freshman year to further recover from his injury. Along with his season-ending injury, Boone battled through a separate setback to his knee in CV’s 2022 district playoff push.

“This commitment meant a lot because I kind of went through a lot in my high school career with injuries," Boone said. "So it kind of meant a lot to me to know that I was still wanted and that I still was able to play basketball at the next level.”

Boone underwent surgery two weeks following his January injury. He spent five weeks on crutches after the repair, walked in a brace for another three and began physical therapy Tuesday.

While Boone would’ve loved to be on the floor for the Eagles’ postseason run, he sought ways to help off the court. He didn’t miss a practice and worked to develop and build up the confidence of younger players who looked to fill his shoes.

“He was one of the guys with our group, that he was the rock when he was there,” CV head coach David Vespignani said. “Everybody could sort of look to him and he was that calming influence when things didn't go well, and he knew that. … Our guys needed him to be around even though he couldn't help us on the floor. But that’s just the kind of impact and the kind of kid he was — that just his presence of being around helped everybody else and brought everybody else up.”

Much of Boone’s presence included helping players identify the little things like when to cut, providing pointers on rebounding and more.

“I still wanted to be there for them because the team was really good,” Boone said. “There were some young players, some young starters, who played a lot and played a big role on the team. They obviously haven't been around as long, so I just gave them some pointers. But it was really all them. They made it all happen.”

Boone has extended his supporting and mentorship role to the the baseball team, where he would have started at first base this spring. He hadn’t imagined injuries disrupting his high school career.

But sitting front row on the CV bench for the second half of his senior season, supporting, celebrating and watching his Eagle teammates, he found peace.

“A knee injury, a lot of people would trade that for what they're going through,” Boone said. “So I was grateful that God was able to heal me and is still healing me. I'm just happy to be where I am today.”

