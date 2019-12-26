- Big Spring cruised to its own holiday tournament championship game, romping Carlisle 49-11 Thursday night to open the holiday break. The Bulldogs will host Kennard-Dale at 5:30 Friday evening, and the Thundering Herd will face Harrisburg at 4 in the consolation game. Rebecca Franklin led the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2 Colonial) with a game-high 13 points, and Ava Wilson and Kiersten White each added eight. Carlisle (2-6, 0-5 Commonwealth) got a team-best eight from Rachel Bell.
