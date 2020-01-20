HS Boys Basketball: Trinity stays put, Camp Hill stays put in latest state rankings
PA. Boys Basketball Rankings

HS Boys Basketball: Trinity stays put, Camp Hill stays put in latest state rankings

Trinity’s Chance Westry, left, leads The Sentinel area in scoring so far this season. The Shamrocks moved up to No. 3 in the latest state boys basketball power rankings in Class 3A.

(through games of Jan. 19)

CLASS 6A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Cheltenham (1);14-2;1

2.;Roman Catholic (12);8-7;2

3.;Methacton (1);16-1;3

4.;Simon Gratz (12);14-2;4

5.;Fox Chapel (7);15-0;5

6.;McDowell (10);12-2;7

7.;Butler (7);11-4;8

8.;Wilson (3);14-1;9

9.;William Allen (11);12-2;OW

10.;Central York (3);14-2;OW

Checked in: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.

Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion and No. 10 Easton.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 12-2; Bensalem (1) 13-2; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 12-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 12-4; Cedar Crest (3) 15-2; Central Dauphin (3) 10-3; Chambersburg (3) 11-4; Chester (1) 12-3; Coatesville (1) 11-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 12-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 11-4; Easton (11) 12-3; Garnet Valley (1) 14-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-4; Harrisburg (3) 8-5; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 11-4; Lower Merion (1) 13-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 11-4; Olney (12) 13-3; Parkland (11) 11-5; Pennridge (1) 11-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-5; Reading (3) 10-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 13-2; Warwick (3) 12-4.

CLASS 5A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Archbishop Wood (12);13-3;1

2.;West Chester East (1);13-2;2

3.;Milton Hershey (3);9-1;6

4.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);12-3;3

5.;Archbishop Ryan (12);11-4;5

6.;Penn Hills (7);11-3;7

7.;Martin Luther King (12);10-3;4

8.;Pottsville (11);12-3;OW

9.;Wallenpaupack (2);12-1;OW

10.;Gettysburg (3);13-0;10

Checked in: No. 8 Pottsville and No. 9 Wallenpaupack.

Checked out: No. 8 Mars and No. 9 Southern Lehigh.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 9-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-4; Cathedral Prep (10) 8-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 10-4; Crestwood (2) 11-3; Dallas (2) 10-4; DuBois (9) 11-2; Elizabethtown (3) 11-5; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-3; Johnstown (6) 13-1; Mars (7) 10-3; Meadville (10) 10-4; Muhlenberg (3) 11-2; New Oxford (3) 12-3; Northeastern (3) 12-4; Northern York (3) 14-2; Obama Academy (8) 7-6; Penn Wood (1) 8-4; Penncrest (1) 13-3; Pittston (2) 10-4; Radnor (1) 10-6; Shaler (7) 11-4; Shippensburg (3) 11-3; South Fayette (7) 9-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 12-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 10-5; Unionville (1) 10-5; York (3) 10-4; York Suburban (3) 11-3.

CLASS 4A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);11-3;1

2.;Imhotep Charter (12);11-6;2

3.;Hickory (10) 11-3 3

4.;Archbishop Carroll (12);10-4;4

5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);13-2;5

6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);12-3;6

7.;Uniontown (7);11-1;8

8.;Lancaster Catholic (3);14-1;OW

9.;Knoch (7);13-1;10

10.;Scranton Prep (2);10-3;9

Checked in: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

Checked out: No. 7 Tyrone.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 9-3; Bedford (5) 10-3; Belle Vernon (7) 12-4; Blackhawk (7) 6-7; Corry (10) 10-4; Danville (4) 9-5; Elco (3) 13-3; Highlands (7) 12-2; Huntingdon (6) 11-1; Montoursville (4) 8-2; New Castle (7) 9-5; Overbrook (12) 8-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 13-3; Quaker Valley (7) 10-3; Shamokin (4) 11-2; South Philadelphia (12) 11-6; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 9-5; Tamaqua (11) 12-3; Titusville (10) 11-2; Tyrone (6) 11-1; Valley View (2) 11-3; Warren (10) 8-5; Wilson Area (11) 11-3.

CLASS 3A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);13-2;1

2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);8-6;2

3.;Trinity (3);12-2;3

4.;Lincoln Park (7);12-2;4

5.;North Catholic (7);13-2;5

6.;Loyalsock (4);13-0;6

7.;Wyoming Seminary (2);12-2;7

8.;Fairview (10);12-1;8

9.;West Catholic (12);6-8;9

10.;Camp Hill (3);9-5;10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 10-6; Beaver Falls (7) 11-4; Central Columbia (4) 10-3; Franklin (10) 12-2; Holy Redeemer (2) 9-4; Hughesville (4) 12-2; Lakeland (2) 10-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 13-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-4; Mount Carmel (4) 13-3; Neshannock (7) 10-5; Richland (6) 10-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 14-3; Seton-La Salle (7) 10-4; South Allegheny (7) 13-1; Washington (7) 9-4; West Shamokin (6) 12-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-2.

CLASS 2A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);13-4;1

2.;Executive Education (11);10-4;2

3.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);13-1;3

4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);11-1;5

5.;Constitution (12);9-6;7

6.;Steelton-Highspire (3);9-6;6

7.;Holy Cross (2);12-2;4

8.;Keystone (9);12-1;8

9.;Farrell (10);7-5;10

10.;Coudersport (9);11-2;OW

Checked in: No. 10 Coudersport.

Checked out: No. 9 Shenango.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 11-2; Delco Christian (1) 10-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 11-3; Homer-Center (6) 11-4; Jeannette (7) 9-6; Marian Catholic (11) 12-2; Moravian Academy (11) 10-3; North Star (5) 12-2; Portage (6) 11-2; Ridgway (9) 8-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 12-3; Shenango (7) 11-4; Springdale (7) 14-1; Sto-Rox (7) 8-6; West Branch (6) 9-2; Williams Valley (11) 10-3; Wyalusing Valley (4) 12-2.

CLASS 1A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Vincentian (7) 11-3 1

2.;Elk County Catholic (9);14-0;2

3.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);12-0;5

4.;Shade (5);12-1;3

5.;Bishop Carroll (6);8-4;7

6.;St. John Neumann (4);11-2;6

7.;Bishop Canevin (7);12-3;10

8.;Clarion-Limestone (9);12-2;8

9.;Chester Charter (1);10-4;9

10.;The Christian Academy (1);13-3;OW

Checked in: No. 10 The Christian Academy.

Checked out: No. 4 Cornell.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 9-2; Cornell (7) 9-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 10-4; Greenwood (3) 10-4; Halifax (3) 9-4; Imani Christian (7) 10-4; Johnsonburg (9) 9-5; Lititz Christian (3) 12-1; Mount Calvary (3) 12-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 10-6; North Penn-Liberty (4) 12-1; Sullivan County (4) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 8-3.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

