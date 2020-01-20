HS Boys Basketball: Trinity stays put, Camp Hill stays put in latest state rankings

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Jan. 19)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Cheltenham (1);14-2;1
2.;Roman Catholic (12);8-7;2
3.;Methacton (1);16-1;3
4.;Simon Gratz (12);14-2;4
5.;Fox Chapel (7);15-0;5
6.;McDowell (10);12-2;7
7.;Butler (7);11-4;8
8.;Wilson (3);14-1;9
9.;William Allen (11);12-2;OW
10.;Central York (3);14-2;OW
Checked in: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.
Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion and No. 10 Easton.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 12-2; Bensalem (1) 13-2; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 12-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 12-4; Cedar Crest (3) 15-2; Central Dauphin (3) 10-3; Chambersburg (3) 11-4; Chester (1) 12-3; Coatesville (1) 11-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 12-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 11-4; Easton (11) 12-3; Garnet Valley (1) 14-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-4; Harrisburg (3) 8-5; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 11-4; Lower Merion (1) 13-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 11-4; Olney (12) 13-3; Parkland (11) 11-5; Pennridge (1) 11-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-5; Reading (3) 10-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 13-2; Warwick (3) 12-4.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);13-3;1
2.;West Chester East (1);13-2;2
3.;Milton Hershey (3);9-1;6
4.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);12-3;3
5.;Archbishop Ryan (12);11-4;5
6.;Penn Hills (7);11-3;7
7.;Martin Luther King (12);10-3;4
8.;Pottsville (11);12-3;OW
9.;Wallenpaupack (2);12-1;OW
10.;Gettysburg (3);13-0;10
Checked in: No. 8 Pottsville and No. 9 Wallenpaupack.
Checked out: No. 8 Mars and No. 9 Southern Lehigh.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 9-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-4; Cathedral Prep (10) 8-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 10-4; Crestwood (2) 11-3; Dallas (2) 10-4; DuBois (9) 11-2; Elizabethtown (3) 11-5; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-3; Johnstown (6) 13-1; Mars (7) 10-3; Meadville (10) 10-4; Muhlenberg (3) 11-2; New Oxford (3) 12-3; Northeastern (3) 12-4; Northern York (3) 14-2; Obama Academy (8) 7-6; Penn Wood (1) 8-4; Penncrest (1) 13-3; Pittston (2) 10-4; Radnor (1) 10-6; Shaler (7) 11-4; Shippensburg (3) 11-3; South Fayette (7) 9-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 12-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 10-5; Unionville (1) 10-5; York (3) 10-4; York Suburban (3) 11-3.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);11-3;1
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);11-6;2
3.;Hickory (10) 11-3 3
4.;Archbishop Carroll (12);10-4;4
5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);13-2;5
6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);12-3;6
7.;Uniontown (7);11-1;8
8.;Lancaster Catholic (3);14-1;OW
9.;Knoch (7);13-1;10
10.;Scranton Prep (2);10-3;9
Checked in: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.
Checked out: No. 7 Tyrone.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 9-3; Bedford (5) 10-3; Belle Vernon (7) 12-4; Blackhawk (7) 6-7; Corry (10) 10-4; Danville (4) 9-5; Elco (3) 13-3; Highlands (7) 12-2; Huntingdon (6) 11-1; Montoursville (4) 8-2; New Castle (7) 9-5; Overbrook (12) 8-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 13-3; Quaker Valley (7) 10-3; Shamokin (4) 11-2; South Philadelphia (12) 11-6; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 9-5; Tamaqua (11) 12-3; Titusville (10) 11-2; Tyrone (6) 11-1; Valley View (2) 11-3; Warren (10) 8-5; Wilson Area (11) 11-3.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);13-2;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);8-6;2
3.;Trinity (3);12-2;3
4.;Lincoln Park (7);12-2;4
5.;North Catholic (7);13-2;5
6.;Loyalsock (4);13-0;6
7.;Wyoming Seminary (2);12-2;7
8.;Fairview (10);12-1;8
9.;West Catholic (12);6-8;9
10.;Camp Hill (3);9-5;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 10-6; Beaver Falls (7) 11-4; Central Columbia (4) 10-3; Franklin (10) 12-2; Holy Redeemer (2) 9-4; Hughesville (4) 12-2; Lakeland (2) 10-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 13-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-4; Mount Carmel (4) 13-3; Neshannock (7) 10-5; Richland (6) 10-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 14-3; Seton-La Salle (7) 10-4; South Allegheny (7) 13-1; Washington (7) 9-4; West Shamokin (6) 12-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-2.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);13-4;1
2.;Executive Education (11);10-4;2
3.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);13-1;3
4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);11-1;5
5.;Constitution (12);9-6;7
6.;Steelton-Highspire (3);9-6;6
7.;Holy Cross (2);12-2;4
8.;Keystone (9);12-1;8
9.;Farrell (10);7-5;10
10.;Coudersport (9);11-2;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Coudersport.
Checked out: No. 9 Shenango.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 11-2; Delco Christian (1) 10-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 11-3; Homer-Center (6) 11-4; Jeannette (7) 9-6; Marian Catholic (11) 12-2; Moravian Academy (11) 10-3; North Star (5) 12-2; Portage (6) 11-2; Ridgway (9) 8-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 12-3; Shenango (7) 11-4; Springdale (7) 14-1; Sto-Rox (7) 8-6; West Branch (6) 9-2; Williams Valley (11) 10-3; Wyalusing Valley (4) 12-2.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7) 11-3 1
2.;Elk County Catholic (9);14-0;2
3.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);12-0;5
4.;Shade (5);12-1;3
5.;Bishop Carroll (6);8-4;7
6.;St. John Neumann (4);11-2;6
7.;Bishop Canevin (7);12-3;10
8.;Clarion-Limestone (9);12-2;8
9.;Chester Charter (1);10-4;9
10.;The Christian Academy (1);13-3;OW
Checked in: No. 10 The Christian Academy.
Checked out: No. 4 Cornell.
Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 9-2; Cornell (7) 9-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 10-4; Greenwood (3) 10-4; Halifax (3) 9-4; Imani Christian (7) 10-4; Johnsonburg (9) 9-5; Lititz Christian (3) 12-1; Mount Calvary (3) 12-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 10-6; North Penn-Liberty (4) 12-1; Sullivan County (4) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 8-3.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
