SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Jan. 12)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Cheltenham (1);12-1;4
2.;Roman Catholic (12);7-5;1
3.;Methacton (1);13-1;3
4.;Simon Gratz (12);11-2;8
5.;Fox Chapel (7);12-0;7
6.;Lower Merion (1);11-1;9
7.;McDowell (10);10-2;6
8.;Butler (7);9-4;OW
9.;Wilson (3);12-1;OW
10.;Easton (11);10-2;10
Checked in: No. 8 Butler and No. 9 Wilson.
Checked out: No. 2 Kennedy Catholic and No. 5 Coatesville.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 9-2; Bensalem (1) 11-1; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 10-3; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 10-4; Cedar Crest (3) 14-1; Central Dauphin (3) 8-3; Central York (3) 11-2; Chester (1) 9-2; Coatesville (1) 8-3; Cumberland Valley (3) 9-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 10-3; Garnet Valley (1) 11-1; Harrisburg (3) 7-3; Kennedy Catholic (10) 7-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 8-4; Mount Lebanon (7) 10-3; Olney (12) 10-3; Parkland (11) 9-5; Pennridge (1) 10-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-3; Reading (3) 10-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 12-1; Warwick (3) 10-4; William Allen (11) 10-2.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);9-3;1
2.;West Chester East (1);10-2;2
3.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);12-1;4
4.;Martin Luther King (12);10-1;6
5.;Archbishop Ryan (12);9-4;5
6.;Milton Hershey (3);7-1;3
7.;Penn Hills (7);9-2;7
8.;Mars (7);9-2;8
9.;Southern Lehigh (11);11-1;9
10.;Gettysburg (3);11-0;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Gettysburg.
Checked out: No. 10 Penncrest.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 7-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 10-3; Blue Mountain (11) 11-2; Cathedral Prep (10) 7-3; Chartiers Valley (7) 8-4; Crestwood (2) 10-2; Dallas (2) 9-3; Elizabethtown (3) 10-4; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-2; Johnstown (6) 9-1; Meadville (10) 10-2; Muhlenberg (3) 10-1; New Oxford (3) 9-3; Northeastern (3) 10-3; Northern York (3) 12-2; Obama Academy (8) 6-4; Penncrest (1) 12-2; Pottsville (11) 10-3; Radnor (1) 9-4; Shaler (7) 9-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 9-4; Wallenpaupack (2) 10-1; York (3) 8-3; York Suburban (3) 9-3.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);10-2;7
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);7-6;1
3.;Hickory (10);10-3;4
4.;Archbishop Carroll (12);10-2;3
5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);11-2;5
6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);10-3;6
7.;Tyrone (6);9-0;8
8.;Uniontown (7);9-1;9
9 .;Scranton Prep (2);9-2;10
10.;Knoch (7);10-1;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Knoch.
Checked out: No. 2 Highlands.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 7-3; Bedford (5) 8-2; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 8-5; Central Martinsburg (6) 9-3; Corry (10) 9-3; Elco (3) 12-2; Highlands (7) 11-2; Huntingdon (6) 8-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-1; Lewisburg (4) 9-3; Montoursville (4) 7-1; New Castle (7) 7-5; Overbrook (12) 6-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 11-3; Quaker Valley (7) 9-2; Shamokin (4) 9-2; Tamaqua (11) 10-3; Titusville (10) 9-2; Valley View (2) 9-3; Wilson Area (11) 10-2.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);10-2;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);6-6;2
3.;Trinity (3);10-2;3
4.;Lincoln Park (7);10-2;4
5.;North Catholic (7);11-2;5
6.;Loyalsock (4);12-0;6
7.;Wyoming Seminary (2);10-2;8
8.;Fairview (10);11-1;9
9.;West Catholic (12);4-6;7
10.;Camp Hill (3);8-3;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 7-5; Beaver Falls (7) 9-4; Central Columbia (4) 8-3; Franklin (10) 11-1; Holy Redeemer (2) 7-4; Hughesville (4) 10-2; Lakeland (2) 8-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-4; Mount Carmel (4) 12-3; Neshannock (7) 10-3; Richland (6) 7-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 12-2; Seton-La Salle (7) 8-4; Sharpsville (10) 7-5; South Allegheny (7) 11-1; Washington (7) 8-3; West Shamokin (6) 10-2; Westmont Hilltop (6) 10-1.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);9-4;1
2.;Executive Education (11);9-4;3
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);11-1;2
4.;Holy Cross (2);10-1;5
5.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);9-1;6
6.;Steelton-Highspire (3);7-6;7
7.;Constitution (12);5-7;4
8.;Keystone (9);9-1;8
9.;Shenango (7);11-2;9
10.;Farrell (10);5-5;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-2; Brentwood (7) 10-1; Cambridge Springs (10) 9-2; Coudersport (9) 9-2; Delco Christian (1) 7-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 9-3; Marian Catholic (11) 11-0; Moravian Academy (11) 8-3; North Star (5) 10-1; Portage (6) 8-2; Ridgway (9) 7-4; Schuylkill Haven (11) 11-2; Serra Catholic (7) 7-5; Springdale (7) 12-1; Wyalusing Valley (4) 11-1.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);8-3;1
2.;Elk County Catholic (9);12-0;2
3.;Shade (5);11-0;3
4.;Cornell (7);9-2;5
5.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);9-0;6
6.;St. John Neumann (4);9-2;7
7.;Bishop Carroll (6);5-4;4
8.;Clarion-Limestone (9);9-2;8
9.;Chester Charter (1);10-2;OW
10.;Bishop Canevin (7);10-3;10
Checked in: No. 9 Chester Charter.
Checked out: No. 9 The Christian Academy.
Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 9-3; Cameron County (9) 7-2; Clairton (7) 7-3; Eden Christian (7) 9-3; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 8-4; Greenwood (3) 8-4; Halifax (3) 8-3; Imani Christian (7) 8-4; Johnsonburg (9) 7-5; Lititz Christian (3) 10-1; Mount Calvary (3) 9-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 8-5; North Clarion (9) 8-3; North Penn-Liberty (4) 10-1; Saltsburg (6) 9-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-9; Sullivan County (4) 8-3; The Christian Academy (1) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 7-2.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.