HS Boys Basketball: Trinity stays put, Camp Hill moves up in Class 3A state rankings

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Feb. 23)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Roman Catholic (12);16-8;1
2.;Butler (7);18-4;2
3.;McDowell (10);19-3;3
4.;Wilson (3);25-1;4
5.;Methacton (1);24-2;5
6.;Cheltenham (1);23-3;6
7.;Upper St. Clair (7);20-3;7
8.;Chester (1);21-3;OW
9.;Simon Gratz (12);22-5;9
10.;Central York (3);22-3;10
Checked in: No. 8 Chester.
Checked out: No. 8 Fox Chapel.
Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 15-10; Allderdice (8) 18-6; Bensalem (1) 19-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 16-8; Cedar Crest (3) 23-3; Central Bucks East (1) 15-10; Central Catholic (7) 14-10; Central Dauphin (3) 20-6; Coatesville (1) 18-7; Downingtown East (1) 14-11; Easton (11) 17-7; Erie (10) 12-12; Fox Chapel (7) 21-2; Garnet Valley (1) 21-4; Governor Mifflin (3) 16-11; Harrisburg (3) 15-9; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 16-9; Lower Merion (1) 18-7; Mount Lebanon (7) 17-6; Northampton (11) 15-8; Olney (12) 22-4; Pennridge (1) 19-7; Pine-Richland (7) 15-9; Reading (3) 17-7; Wilkes-Barre (2) 15-10; William Allen (11) 22-4.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);19-5;1
2.;West Chester East (1);24-2;2
3.;Milton Hershey (3);20-3;5
4.;Archbishop Ryan (12);16-9;4
5.;Cathedral Prep* (10);16-7;3
6.;Cardinal O’Hara* (12);16-7;6
7.;Pottsville (11);20-4;7
8.;Wallenpaupack (2);22-2;8
9.;Chartiers Valley (7);19-4;10
10.;New Oxford (3);23-4;OW
Checked in: No. 10 New Oxford.
Checked out: No. 9 Penn Hills.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 17-7; Bayard Rustin (1) 17-7; Dallas (2) 19-6; DuBois (9) 19-3; Elizabethtown (3) 18-8; Gettysburg (3) 23-2; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 24-4; Johnstown (6) 22-3; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 17-9; Laurel Highlands (7) 15-8; Mars (7) 18-5; Martin Luther King (12) 18-6; Meadville (10) 12-11; Muhlenberg (3) 19-6; Northern York (3) 20-4; Obama Academy (8) 14-8; Penn Hills (7) 18-5; Penn Wood (1) 15-8; Penncrest (1) 21-6; Pittston (2) 16-9; Shippensburg (3) 18-7; Southern Lehigh (11) 20-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 16-7; Unionville (1) 18-8; York (3) 17-8; York Suburban (3) 18-7.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);17-5;1
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);19-7;2
3.;Hickory (10);19-4;3
4.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);21-4;4
5.;Archbishop Carroll (12);15-9;5
6.;Huntingdon (6);22-2;6
7.;Bishop McDevitt (3);20-5;7
8.;Highlands (7);20-3;9
9.;Lancaster Catholic (3);21-3;OW
10.;Scranton Prep (2);18-6;8
Checked in: No. 9 Lancaster Catholic.
Checked out: No. 10 Uniontown.
Others to watch: Athens (4) 18-6; Bedford (5) 18-7; Belle Vernon (7) 18-6; Blackhawk (7) 13-10; Danville (4) 19-6; Eastern York (3) 14-9; Elco (3) 19-5; Grove City (10) 15-8; Harbor Creek (10) 16-7; Jersey Shore (4) 13-10; John Bartram (12) 10-13; Knoch (7) 19-4; Montoursville (4) 18-5; New Castle (7) 17-7; Pope John Paul II (1) 19-6; Quaker Valley (7) 17-6; South Philadelphia (12) 16-10; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 15-8; Tamaqua (11) 18-7; Tyrone* (6) 21-3; Uniontown (7) 20-3; Valley View (2) 17-7; Warren (10) 15-8.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);20-4;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);16-7;2
3.;Trinity (3);20-3;3
4.;North Catholic (7) 22-2;4
5.;Lincoln Park (7);20-4;5
6.;Loyalsock (4);24-1;7
7.;Holy Redeemer (2);17-6;8
8.;Camp Hill (3);18-6;10
9.;Ligonier Valley (6);22-2;9
10.;Fairview (10);21-2;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Fairview.
Checked out: No. 6 Wyoming Seminary.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 16-8; Beaver Falls (7) 14-8; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-10; Brookville (9) 15-7; Carlynton (7) 15-9; Central Columbia (4) 18-5; Columbia (3) 17-8; Franklin (10) 17-6; High School of the Future (12) 15-10; Hughesville (4) 17-6; Neshannock (7) 16-8; Penns Valley (6) 15-8; Richland (6) 15-7; Riverside (2) 16-8; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-7; Seton-La Salle (7) 16-7; Sharon (10) 15-9; Sharpsville (10) 15-8; South Allegheny (7) 23-1; Warrior Run (4) 14-9; West Catholic* (12) 8-14; Westmont Hilltop (6) 19-5; Wyoming Seminary* (2) 22-3.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);22-5;1
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);22-1;2
3.;Executive Education (11);15-6;3
4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);21-3;4
5.;Holy Cross (2);22-2;6
6.;Farrell (10);15-7;7
7.;Sto-Rox (7);17-6;8
8.;Constitution (12);12-12;9
9.;Cambridge Springs (10);20-3;10
10.;Dock Mennonite (1);22-5;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Dock Mennonite.
Checked out: No. 5 Steelton-Highspire.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 17-7; Brentwood (7) 18-6; Coudersport (9) 19-3; Homer-Center (6) 15-8; Jeannette (7) 15-8; Keystone (9) 21-2; Lakeview (10) 16-8; Millersburg (3) 18-6; North Star (5) 21-3; Portage (6) 19-5; Ridgway (9) 17-7; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-4; Shenango (7) 19-5; Springdale (7) 20-4; Steelton-Highspire* (3) 13-10; West Branch (6) 19-5; Williams Valley (11) 16-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 12-11; Windber (5) 15-7; Wyalusing Valley (4) 18-6; York Catholic (3) 11-12; Youngsville (10) 19-5.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);19-4;1
2.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);25-1;2
3.;Shade (5);24-2;3
4.;Elk County Catholic (9);24-1;4
5.;Bishop Canevin (7);18-5;5
6.;St. John Neumann (4);20-4;6
7.;Chester Charter (1);18-6;7
8.;Bishop Carroll (6);14-9;9
9.;The Christian Academy (1);23-5;8
10.;Clarion-Limestone (9);20-4;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 16-7; Cameron County (9) 19-4; Cornell (7) 17-6; Greenwood (3) 15-10; Halifax (3) 16-8; Imani Christian (7) 15-9; Lancaster County Christian (3) 16-6; Lititz Christian (3) 20-4; Mount Calvary (3) 23-2; Nativity (11) 16-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 17-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-4; Northumberland Christian (4) 19-7; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-14; Southern Fulton (5) 16-8; Sullivan County (4) 18-6; Williamsburg (6) 15-7.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
