SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Dec. 22)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Roman Catholic (12);3-2;1
2.;Coatesville (1);5-0;2
3.;Butler (7);5-1;3
4.;Kennedy Catholic (10);5-0;4
5.;Cheltenham (1);7-0;5
6.;Methacton (1);6-1;6
7.;Wilson (3);5-0;7
8.;McDowell (10);6-1;8
9.;Easton (11);5-1;OW
10.;Fox Chapel (7);6-0;OW
Checked in: No. 9 Easton and No. 10 Fox Chapel.
Checked out: No. 9 Parkland and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.
Others to watch: Bensalem (1) 6-1; Bethel Park (7) 5-3; Cedar Crest (3) 8-0; Central Bucks South (1) 6-1; Central Dauphin East (3) 4-1; Central York (3) 5-1; Chester (1) 4-1; Cumberland Valley (3) 5-0; East Stroudsburg South (11) 7-0; Exeter (3) 5-1; Garnet Valley (1) 5-1; George Washington (12) 7-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 6-0; Harrisburg (3) 2-1; Lower Merion (1) 4-1; Mount Lebanon (7) 5-2; Norristown (1) 5-1; Olney (12) 7-2; Parkland (11) 5-1; Penn-Trafford (7) 6-1; Pennridge (1) 6-0; Pine-Richland (7) 5-2; Reading (3) 4-3; Simon Gratz (12) 8-1; Souderton (1) 6-1; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 5-2; Upper St. Clair (7) 7-1; William Allen (11) 4-2.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);4-3;1
2.;West Chester East (1);6-1;2
3.;Milton Hershey (3);5-0;5
4.;Penn Hills (7);5-1;6
5.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);6-0;OW
6.;Archbishop Ryan (12);5-2;4
7.;Mars (7);6-2;3
8.;Northeastern (3);5-1;9
9.;Southern Lehigh (11);6-1;10
10;Radnor (1);7-0;OW
Checked in: No. 5 Cardinal O’Hara and No. 10 Radnor.
Checked out: No. 7 Crestwood and No. 8 Abington Heights.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 3-3; Blue Mountain (11) 6-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 5-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 6-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 4-2; Crestwood (2) 3-1; Dallas (2) 6-1; Elizabethtown (3) 4-3; Gettysburg (3) 5-0; Hollidaysburg (6) 6-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 6-2; Johnstown (6) 3-0; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 5-2; Martin Luther King (12) 5-1; Meadville (10) 6-0; Muhlenberg (3) 5-0; New Oxford (3) 5-2; Northern York (3) 5-1; Penncrest (1) 6-1; Pottsville (11) 4-2; Shaler (7) 5-2; Shippensburg (3) 5-1; Trinity (7) 5-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 5-0; York (3) 4-2.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Imhotep Charter (12);4-3;1
2.;Archbishop Carroll (12);5-0;2
3.;Highlands (7);6-1;7
4.;Hickory (10);4-3;4
5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);4-2;5
6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);5-0;6
7.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);5-1;8
8.;New Castle (7);4-2;3
9.;Tyrone (6);6-0;9
10.;Scranton Prep (2);5-1;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Scranton Prep.
Checked out: No. 10 Huntingdon.
Others to watch: Central Martinsburg (6) 5-1; Danville (4) 5-1; Elco (3) 5-2; Huntingdon (6) 3-1; Jersey Shore (4) 3-0; Knoch (7) 4-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 4-1; Montoursville (4) 3-0; Overbrook (12) 3-4; Quaker Valley (7) 5-0; Ringgold (7) 5-1; Shamokin (4) 5-1; Tunkhannock (2) 5-2; Uniontown (7) 6-1; Valley View (2) 6-1; Western Wayne (2) 5-1.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);7-1;1
2.;Lincoln Park (7);6-1;3
3.;Trinity (3);6-0;4
4.;Bishop McDevitt (12);2-4;2
5.;North Catholic (7);7-2;5
6.;West Catholic (12);4-2;9
7.;Loyalsock (4);5-0;8
8.;Washington (7);4-0;OW
9.;Wyoming Seminary (2);3-2;OW
10.;Camp Hill (3);3-2;10
Checked in: No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Wyoming Seminary.
Checked out: No. 6 Richland and No. 7 Sharon.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 3-2; Beaver Falls (7) 5-2; Carlynton (7) 5-2; Central Columbia (4) 5-1; Columbia (3) 5-3; Devon Prep (12) 4-0; Dunmore (2) 3-2; Fairview (10) 5-1; Franklin (10) 6-0; High School of the Future (12) 4-5; Holy Redeemer (2) 1-3; Hughesville (4) 5-1; Lakeland (2) 4-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 6-2; McGuffey (7) 7-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 4-2; Mid Valley (2) 3-2; Mount Carmel (4) 6-1; New Hope-Solebury (1) 4-2; Richland (6) 1-1; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 6-1; Seton-La Salle (7) 4-2; Sharon (10) 4-2; South Allegheny (7) 7-0; West Shamokin (6) 6-0; Westmont Hilltop (6) 5-0.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);5-1;1
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);7-0;2
3.;Executive Education (11);4-1;3
4.;Constitution (12);3-4;4
5.;Holy Cross (2);5-1;5
6.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);3-0;6
7.;Steelton-Highspire (3);3-2;7
8.;Keystone (9);5-1;8
9.;Shenango (7);7-2;9
10.;Farrell (10);2-2;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Antietam (3) 2-1; Bloomsburg (4) 3-2; Brentwood (7) 6-0; Coudersport (9) 4-2; Delco Christian (1) 4-2; Dock Mennonite (1) 5-1; Laurel (7) 7-1; Mahanoy Area (11) 5-2; Marian Catholic (11) 5-0; Millersburg (3) 5-2; Millville (4) 4-1; North Star (5) 4-1; Portage (6) 5-0; Ridgway (9) 5-0; Schuylkill Haven (11) 5-1; Springdale (7) 7-0; Sto-Rox (7) 3-4; West Branch (6) 5-1; Wyalusing Valley (4) 7-0.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);3-1;1
2.;Elk County Catholic (9);6-0;2
3.;Shade (5);6-0;3
4.;Bishop Carroll (6);2-1;4
5.;Cornell (7);5-2;5
6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);5-0;6
7.;Clarion-Limestone (9);6-0;7
8.;St. John Neumann (4);5-1;9
9.;The Christian Academy (1);6-1;OW
10.;Sankofa Freedom (12);2-5;10
Checked in: No. 9 The Christian Academy.
Checked out: No. 8 Johnsonburg.
Others to watch: Bishop Canevin (7) 5-2; Cameron County (9) 3-1; Chester Charter (1) 4-2; Eden Christian (7) 5-1; Halifax (3) 4-1; Imani Christian (7) 5-2; Johnsonburg (9) 4-3; Leechburg (7) 5-2; Lititz Christian (3) 5-0; Mount Calvary (3) 4-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 4-3; North Clarion (9) 5-1; North Penn-Liberty (4) 5-1; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 3-3; Saltsburg (6) 5-2; Sullivan County (4) 6-0; Union Area (7) 4-2; Union-Rimersburg (9) 4-2; Williamsburg (6) 4-2.
