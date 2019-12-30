{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Holy Redeemer (copy)

Trinity’s Chance Westry, left, leads The Sentinel area in scoring so far this season. The Shamrocks moved up to No. 3 in the latest state boys basketball power rankings in Class 3A.

 Sentinel file

 SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(through games of Dec. 22)

CLASS 6A

No.;School;Rec;Prev 

1.;Roman Catholic (12);4-2;1

2.;Coatesville (1);5-1;2

3.;Kennedy Catholic (10);5-1;4

4.;Methacton (1);8-1;6

5.;Cheltenham (1);7-1;5

6.;McDowell (10);8-1;8

7.;Easton (11);7-1;9

8.;Fox Chapel (7);9-0;10

9.;Simon Gratz (12);8-1;OW

10.;Lower Merion (1);6-1;OW

Checked in: No. 9 Simon Gratz and No. 10 Lower Merion.

Checked out: No. 3 Butler and No. 7 Wilson.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 6-2; Bensalem (1) 8-1; Bethel Park (7) 6-4; Boyertown (1) 8-2; Butler (7) 5-4; Cedar Crest (3) 10-0; Central Bucks South (1) 7-2; Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Central York (3) 6-2; Chester (1) 4-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-0; East Stroudsburg South (11) 8-1; Exeter (3) 7-1; Garnet Valley (1) 7-1; George Washington (12) 7-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-1; Harrisburg (3) 2-1; Haverford (1) 6-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 6-3; Norristown (1) 5-2; Parkland (11) 6-2; Penn-Trafford (7) 7-2; Pennridge (1) 7-1; Pine-Richland (7) 7-2; Reading (3) 6-3; Souderton (1) 7-2; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 6-2; Upper St. Clair (7) 9-1; William Allen (11) 6-2; Wilson (3) 7-1.

CLASS 5A

No.;School;Rec;Prev  

1.;Archbishop Wood (12);4-3;1

2.;West Chester East (1);7-1;2

3.;Milton Hershey (3);5-0;3

4.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);7-0;5

5.;Archbishop Ryan (12);7-3;6

6.;Martin Luther King (12);8-1;OW

7.;Penn Hills (7);5-2;4

8.;Mars (7);6-2;7

9.;Southern Lehigh (11);6-1;9

10.;Radnor (1);8-0;10

Checked in: No. 6 Martin Luther King.

Checked out: No. 8 Northeastern.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 4-4; Bayard Rustin (1) 6-2; Blue Mountain (11) 8-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 5-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-2; Crestwood (2) 5-1; Dallas (2) 6-1; Elizabethtown (3) 7-3; Gettysburg (3) 8-0; Hollidaysburg (6) 7-2; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 8-2; Johnstown (6) 5-0; Meadville (10) 8-1; Muhlenberg (3) 6-0; New Oxford (3) 7-2; Northeastern (3) 7-2; Northern York (3) 6-2; Penncrest (1) 8-1; Pottsville (11) 4-3; Shaler (7) 6-3; Shippensburg (3) 7-1; Trinity (7) 7-2; Upper Moreland (1) 6-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 8-0; West Scranton (2) 7-1; York (3) 6-2.

CLASS 4A

No.;School;Rec;Prev         

1.;Imhotep Charter (12);4-4;1          

2.;Archbishop Carroll (12);7-0;2

3.;Highlands (7);8-1;3

4.;Hickory (10);6-3;4

5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);6-2;5

6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);6-1;6

7.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);7-1;7

8.;Tyrone (6);8-0;9

9.;Uniontown (7);6-1;OW

10.;Scranton Prep (2);6-2;10

Checked in: No. 9 Uniontown.

Checked out: No. 8 New Castle.

Others to watch: Bedford (5) 6-1; Belle Vernon (7) 7-3; Central Martinsburg (6) 5-2; Danville (4) 6-1; Elco (3) 6-2; Huntingdon (6) 5-1; Knoch (7) 6-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 7-1; Montoursville (4) 4-0; New Castle (7) 5-3; Overbrook (12) 3-4; Pope John Paul II (1) 7-3; Quaker Valley (7) 5-1; Ringgold (7) 6-2; Shamokin (4) 7-1; Titusville (10) 7-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-2; Valley View (2) 7-2; Western Wayne (2) 5-3.

CLASS 3A

No.;School;Rec;Prev      

1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);7-2;1            

2.;Trinity (3);8-0;3

3.;Bishop McDevitt (12);3-4;4

4.;Lincoln Park (7);7-2;2

5.;North Catholic (7);7-2;5

6.;Loyalsock (4);7-0;7

7.;West Catholic (12);4-3;6  

8.;Wyoming Seminary (2);5-2;9

9.;Fairview (10);7-1;OW

10.;Camp Hill (3);5-2;10

Checked in: No. 9 Fairview.

Checked out: No. 8 Washington.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 4-3; Beaver Falls (7) 7-3; Carlynton (7) 7-2; Central Columbia (4) 7-1; Devon Prep (12) 4-0; Dunmore (2) 3-5; Franklin (10) 9-0; High School of the Future (12) 4-6; Holy Redeemer (2) 2-4; Hughesville (4) 7-1; Lakeland (2) 6-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 9-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 6-3; Mount Carmel (4) 7-3; Richland (6) 3-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 8-1; Sharon (10) 5-3; South Allegheny (7) 8-1; Washington (7) 5-2; West Shamokin (6) 8-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-0.

CLASS 2A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);7-1;1

2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);8-0;2                                    

3.;Executive Education (11);6-2;3

4.;Constitution (12);3-5;4

5.;Holy Cross (2);7-1;5

6.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);4-1;6

7.;Steelton-Highspire (3);4-4;7

8.;Keystone (9);6-1;8

9.;Shenango (7);9-2;9

10.;Farrell (10);2-3;10 

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch:  Apollo-Ridge (7) 7-2; Bloomsburg (4) 6-2; Brentwood (7) 8-0; Conemaugh Twp (5) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 4-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 6-3; Laurel (7) 7-3; Marian Catholic (11) 6-0; North Star (5) 6-1; Portage (6) 7-0; Ridgway (9) 6-1; Schuylkill Haven (11) 7-1; Springdale (7) 9-0; West Branch (6) 5-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 8-1.

CLASS 1A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Vincentian (7);4-2;1

2.;Elk County Catholic (9);8-0;2

3.;Shade (5);8-0;3

4.;Bishop Carroll (6);3-2;4

5.;Cornell (7);5-2;5

6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);5-0;6

7.;St. John Neumann (4);5-1;8

8.;Clarion-Limestone (9);7-1;7

9.;The Christian Academy (1);7-2;9                         

10.;Sankofa Freedom (12);3-6;10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 5-2; Bishop Canevin (7) 7-2; Cameron County (9) 3-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 7-1; Halifax (3) 6-1; Imani Christian (7) 5-4; Johnsonburg (9) 5-4; Leechburg (7) 6-3; Lititz Christian (3) 7-0; Mount Calvary (3) 5-2; Nativity (11) 5-3; Nazareth Prep (7) 5-5; North Clarion (9) 6-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 7-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sullivan County (4) 7-2; Union Area (7) 5-2; Williamsburg (6) 4-2.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

