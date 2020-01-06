SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Jan. 5)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Roman Catholic (12);5-4;1
2.;Kennedy Catholic (10);6-1;3
3.;Methacton (1);10-1;4
4.;Cheltenham (1);9-1;5
5.;Coatesville (1);6-2;2
6.;McDowell (10);9-1;6
7.;Fox Chapel (7);10-0;8
8.;Simon Gratz (12);9-2;9
9.;Lower Merion (1);7-1;10
10.;Easton (11);8-2;7
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 7-2; Bensalem (1) 9-1; Bethel Park (7) 7-4; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 8-2; Boyertown (1) 10-2; Butler (7) 7-4; Cedar Crest (3) 11-1; Central Catholic (7) 7-3; Central Dauphin (3) 6-3; Central York (3) 9-2; Chester (1) 6-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 9-2; Erie (10) 5-4; Garnet Valley (1) 8-1; George Washington (12) 8-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-2; Harrisburg (3) 5-1; Mount Lebanon (7) 8-3; Parkland (11) 7-3; Pennridge (1) 8-2; Pine-Richland (7) 8-2; Reading (3) 8-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 10-1; William Allen (11) 8-2; Wilson (3) 9-1.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);7-3;1
2.;West Chester East (1);8-1;2
3.;Milton Hershey (3);5-0;3
4.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);10-0;4
5.;Archbishop Ryan (12);8-3;5
6.;Martin Luther King (12);8-1;6
7.;Penn Hills (7);7-2;7
8.;Mars (7);6-2;8
9.;Southern Lehigh (11);8-1;9
10.;Penncrest (1);10-1;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Penncrest.
Checked out: No. 10 Radnor.
Others to watch: Bayard Rustin (1) 8-2; Blue Mountain (11) 10-1; Cathedral Prep (10) 6-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-2; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-4; Crestwood (2) 8-1; Dallas (2) 7-2; Gettysburg (3) 9-0; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 9-2; Johnstown (6) 6-0; Meadville (10) 9-1; Muhlenberg (3) 9-0; New Oxford (3) 8-2; Northeastern (3) 9-2; Northern York (3) 8-2; Pottsville (11) 7-3; Radnor (1) 8-2; Shaler (7) 7-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-1; Strath Haven (1) 7-2; Trinity (7) 9-2; Upper Moreland (1) 7-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 9-0; York (3) 7-3.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Imhotep Charter (12);6-4;1
2.;Highlands (7);10-1;3
3.;Archbishop Carroll (12);9-1;2
4.;Hickory (10);7-3;4
5.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);9-2;5
6.;Bishop McDevitt (3);8-2;6
7.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);9-1;
8.;Tyrone (6);8-0;8
9.;Uniontown (7);7-1;9
10.;Scranton Prep (2);7-2;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 6-2; Bedford (5) 7-1; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-5; Danville (4) 6-4; Elco (3) 9-2; Huntingdon (6) 6-1; Knoch (7) 7-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 9-1; Montoursville (4) 5-1; New Castle (7) 5-4; Overbrook (12) 4-5; Pope John Paul II (1) 8-3; Quaker Valley (7) 7-1; Ringgold (7) 7-2; Shamokin (4) 8-2; Tamaqua (11) 8-3; Titusville (10) 8-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-3; Western Wayne (2) 6-3; Wilson Area (11) 7-2.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);9-2;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);5-4;3
3.;Trinity (3);8-1;2
4.;Lincoln Park (7);8-2;4
5.;North Catholic (7);9-2;5
6.;Loyalsock (4);9-0;6
7.;West Catholic (12);4-4;7
8.;Wyoming Seminary (2);7-2;8
9.;Fairview (10);8-1;9
10.;Camp Hill (3);7-2;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Beaver Falls (7) 7-4; Carlynton (7) 8-2; Central Columbia (4) 8-1; Dunmore (2) 4-5; Franklin (10) 10-0; High School of the Future (12) 5-7; Holy Redeemer (2) 4-4; Hughesville (4) 8-1; Lakeland (2) 7-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 7-3; Mount Carmel (4) 9-3; Neshannock (7) 8-2; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 6-3; Richland (6) 4-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 10-2; South Allegheny (7) 9-1; Washington (7) 6-3; West Shamokin (6) 9-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-1.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);8-3;1
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);10-0;2
3.;Executive Education (11);7-4;3
4.;Constitution (12);4-6;4
5.;Holy Cross (2);8-1;5
6.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);6-1;6
7.;Steelton-Highspire (3);4-6;7
8.;Keystone (9);7-1;8
9.;Shenango (7);9-2;9
10.;Farrell (10);2-5;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 8-2; Bloomsburg (4) 7-2; Brentwood (7) 9-0; Cambridge Springs (10) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 6-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 7-3; Laurel (7) 7-4; Marian Catholic (11) 8-0; North Star (5) 7-1; Portage (6) 8-0; Ridgway (9) 6-2; Schuylkill Haven (11) 9-1; Springdale (7) 10-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 9-1.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);6-3;1
2.;Elk County Catholic (9);9-0;2
3.;Shade (5);9-0;3
4.;Bishop Carroll (6);4-2;4
5.;Cornell (7);7-2;5
6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);6-0;6
7.;St. John Neumann (4);8-1;7
8.;Clarion-Limestone (9);8-1;8
9.;The Christian Academy (1);8-2;9
10.;Bishop Canevin (7);8-2;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Bishop Canevin.
Checked out: No. 10 Sankofa Freedom.
Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 6-2; Cameron County (9) 4-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 8-2; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Halifax (3) 7-2; Imani Christian (7) 6-4; Johnsonburg (9) 6-4; Leechburg (7) 6-4; Lititz Christian (3) 8-0; Mount Calvary (3) 7-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 6-5; North Clarion (9) 7-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 8-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-7; Sullivan County (4) 7-3; Union Area (7) 6-3; Williamsburg (6) 5-2.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.