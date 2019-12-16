SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Dec. 15)
CLASS 6A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Roman Catholic (12);2-0;1
2. Coatesville (1);2-0 2
3. Butler (7);3-1;3
4. Kennedy Catholic (10);3-0;4
5. Cheltenham (1);4-0;5
6. Methacton (1);3-1;6
7. Wilson (3);3-0;7
8. McDowell (10);3-1;8
9. Parkland (11);3-0;9
10. Mount Lebanon (7);4-0;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Mount Lebanon.
Checked out: No. 10 William Allen.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 3-1; Bensalem (1) 4-1; Bethel Park (7) 2-3; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 4-0; Cedar Crest (3) 4-0; Central Bucks West (1) 4-0; Central Dauphin East (3) 2-0; Central York (3) 3-1; Chambersburg (3) 4-1; Chester (1) 3-0; Cumberland Valley (3) 4-0; Dallastown (3) 3-2; East Stroudsburg South (11) 5-0; Easton (11) 3-1; Exeter (3) 4-0; Father Judge (12) 3-1; Fox Chapel (7) 5-0; Garnet Valley (1) 3-0; George Washington (12) 4-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 4-0; Harrisburg (3) 1-1; Haverford (1) 4-0; Lower Merion (1) 2-1; Olney (12) 4-1; Pennridge (1) 4-0; Pine-Richland (7) 2-2; Reading (3) 3-1; Simon Gratz (12) 6-0; Souderton (1) 4-0; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 5-0; Upper St. Clair (7) 3-1; Warwick (3) 3-1; William Allen (11) 2-2.
CLASS 5A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Archbishop Wood (12);1-2; 1
2. West Chester East (1);4-0;2
3. Mars (7);3-0;3
4. Archbishop Ryan (12);3-1;4
5. Milton Hershey (3);3-0;7
6. Penn Hills (7);3-1;6
7. Crestwood (2);3-0;OW
8. Abington Heights (2);3-1;8
9. Northeastern (3);3-1;9
10. Southern Lehigh (11);4-1;10
Checked in: No. 7 Crestwood.
Checked out: No. 5 Pottsville.
Others to watch: Blue Mountain (11) 3-0; Cardinal O’Hara (12) 4-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 3-0; Cedar Cliff (3) 4-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 1-2; Dallas (2) 3-1; Elizabethtown (3) 1-3; Gettysburg (3) 3-0; Great Valley (1) 4-1; Hollidaysburg (6) 5-0; Johnstown (6) 2-0; Meadville (10) 4-0; Muhlenberg (3) 4-0; New Oxford (3) 4-1; Northern York (3) 3-1; Penncrest (1) 3-1; Pottsville (11) 1-2; Radnor (1) 5-0; Shaler (7) 3-1; Shippensburg (3) 3-1; Trinity (7) 3-1; Wallenpaupack (2) 3-0; York (3) 3-1; York Suburban (3) 4-1.
CLASS 4A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Imhotep Charter (12);4-2;1
2. Archbishop Carroll (12);3-0;2
3. New Castle (7);4-1;3
4. Hickory (10);2-2;4
5. Allentown Central Catholic (11);3-1;5
6. Bishop McDevitt (3);2-0;7
7. Highlands (7);3-1; 8
8. Bonner-Prendergast (12);3-1;OW
9. Tyrone (6);4-0;OW
10. Huntingdon (6);2-0;10
Checked in: No. 8 Bonner-Prendergast and No. 9 Tyrone.
Checked out: No. 6 Bethlehem Catholic and No. 9 Nanticoke.
Others to watch: Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-3; Central Martinsburg (6) 4-0; Central Valley (7) 0-0; Danville (4) 3-1; Elco (3) 3-1; Knoch (7) 2-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 2-1; Montoursville (4) 2-0; Nanticoke (2) 1-3; Octorara (3) 3-1; Overbrook (12) 2-4; Quaker Valley (7) 3-0; Scranton Prep (2) 2-1; Shamokin (4) 4-0; Tunkhannock (2) 4-1; Uniontown (7) 3-0; Valley View (2) 3-1.
CLASS 3A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Neumann-Goretti (12);3-0;1
2. Bishop McDevitt (12);1-2;2
3. Lincoln Park (7);4-1;3
4. Trinity (3);3-0;4
5. North Catholic (7);4-1;7
6. Richland (6);1-0;6
7. Sharon (10);2-1;8
8. Loyalsock (4);4-0;OW
9. West Catholic (12);3-1;NR
10. Camp Hill (3);2-2;10
Checked in: No. 8 Loyalsock and No. 9 West Catholic.
Checked out: No. 5 Wyoming Seminary and No. 9 Dunmore.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 1-1; Beaver Falls (7) 3-1; Columbia (3) 2-3; Dunmore (2) 2-1; Ellwood City (7) 4-1; Franklin (10) 4-0; High School of the Future (12) 3-1; Holy Redeemer (2) 1-2; Hughesville (4) 4-0; Lakeland (2) 3-1; Ligonier Valley (6) 4-2; McGuffey (7) 4-0; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 3-1; Mid Valley (2) 2-1; Mount Carmel (4) 4-0; New Hope-Solebury (1) 3-1; Riverside (2) 2-1; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 3-1; Seton-La Salle (7) 3-1; South Allegheny (7) 5-0; Washington (7) 2-0; West Shamokin (6) 4-0; Westmont Hilltop (6) 3-0; Wyoming Seminary (2) 1-2.
CLASS 2A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12);3-1;1
2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);4-0;3
3. Executive Education (11);3-1;4
4. Constitution (12);0-2;2
5. Holy Cross (2);4-0;5
6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6);1-0;8
7. Steelton-Highspire (3);3-0;OW
8. Keystone (9);3-1;10
9. Shenango (7);4-2;OW
10. Farrell (10);1-1;6
Checked in: No. 7 Steelton-Highspire and No. 9 Shenango.
Checked out: No. 7 Delco Christian and No. 9 Wilmington.
Others to watch: Antietam (3) 2-1; Brentwood (7) 4-0; Coudersport (9) 2-0; Delco Christian (1) 2-2; Dock Mennonite (1) 3-1; Laurel (7) 4-1; Mahanoy Area (11) 3-1; Marian Catholic (11) 3-0; Millersburg (3) 5-0; Millville (4) 3-1; Ridgway (9) 3-0; Riverview (7) 4-1; Rocky Grove (10) 4-1; Schuylkill Haven (11) 3-1; Springdale (7) 5-0; Sto-Rox (7) 2-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 4-0.
CLASS 1A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Vincentian (7);1-1;1
2. Elk County Catholic (9);3-0;2
3. Shade (5);4-0;3
4. Bishop Carroll (6);1-0;4
5. Cornell (7);3-1;5
6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5);3-0;8
7. Clarion-Limestone (9);4-0;9
8. Johnsonburg (9);2-2;6
9. St. John Neumann (4);3-1;10
10. Sankofa Freedom (12);1-4;7
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Chester Charter (1) 3-1; Eden Christian (7) 3-1; Geibel Catholic (7) 4-0; Halifax (3) 3-0; Leechburg (7) 4-1; Lititz Christian (3) 3-0; Mount Calvary (3) 4-1; Nazareth Prep (7) 3-2; North Clarion (9) 4-0; North Penn-Liberty (4) 3-1; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 3-1; Saltsburg (6) 4-1; Southern Fulton (5) 2-1; Sullivan County (4) 4-0; The Christian Academy (1) 4-1; Union Area (7) 3-1; Union-Rimersburg (9) 3-1.
