HS Boys Basketball: Trinity, Camp Hill stay put in Class 3A

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Feb. 16)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Roman Catholic (12);15-8;2
2.;Butler (7);17-4;3
3.;McDowell (10);18-3;4
4.;Wilson (3);24-1;5
5.;Methacton (1);22-2;6
6.;Cheltenham (1);21-3;1
7.;Upper St. Clair (7);19-3;7
8.;Fox Chapel (7);21-1;8
9.;Simon Gratz (12);21-4;9
10.;Central York (3);21-3;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Central York.
Checked out: No. 10 Bethlehem Liberty.
Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 15-9; Allderdice (8) 18-6; Bensalem (1) 17-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-8; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 20-5; Cedar Crest (3) 22-3; Central Dauphin (3) 19-5; Chambersburg (3) 16-6; Chester (1) 19-3; Coatesville (1) 17-6; Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4; Easton (11) 15-7; Garnet Valley (1) 20-3; Harrisburg (3) 14-8; Haverford (1) 17-9; Lower Merion (1) 17-6; Mount Lebanon (7) 16-6; Olney (12) 20-3; Parkland (11) 15-9; Pennridge (1) 18-6; Pine-Richland (7) 14-8; Reading (3) 16-7; Warwick (3) 19-5; Wilkes-Barre (2) 14-10; William Allen (11) 21-4.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);19-4;1
2.;West Chester East (1);22-2;2
3.;Cathedral Prep (10);16-6;3
4.;Archbishop Ryan (12);16-8;6
5.;Milton Hershey (3);18-3;5
6.;Cardinal O’Hara* (12);16-7;4
7.;Pottsville (11);20-4;7
8.;Wallenpaupack (2);20-2;8
9.;Penn Hills (7);18-4;10
10.;Chartiers Valley (7);18-4;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Chartiers Valley.
Checked out: No. 9 New Oxford.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 16-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-7; Crestwood (2) 18-7; Dallas (2) 17-6; DuBois (9) 18-3; Elizabethtown (3) 17-7; Gettysburg (3) 22-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 23-3; Johnstown (6) 21-3; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 16-8; Mars (7) 17-5; Martin Luther King (12) 18-6; Muhlenberg (3) 17-6; New Oxford (3) 21-4; Northern York (3) 18-4; Obama Academy (8) 14-8; Penncrest (1) 19-6; Shippensburg (3) 17-6; Southern Lehigh (11) 20-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 15-7; Unionville (1) 17-7; York (3) 16-7; York Suburban (3) 17-6.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);17-5;1
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);19-6;2
3.;Hickory (10);18-4;3
4.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);20-4;4
5.;Archbishop Carroll (12);15-9;5
6.;Huntingdon (6);20-2;8
7.;Bishop McDevitt (3);19-5;7
8.;Scranton Prep (2);16-6;6
9.;Highlands (7);19-3;9
10.;Uniontown (7);20-2;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Ohers to watch: tBedford (5) 17-7; Belle Vernon (7) 16-6; Blackhawk (7) 11-10; Corry (10) 16-7; Danville (4) 18-6; Eastern York (3) 14-8; Elco (3) 18-5; Grove City (10) 14-8; Harbor Creek (10) 15-7; Knoch (7) 19-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 20-3; Lewisburg (4) 16-6; Montoursville (4) 17-5; New Castle (7) 15-7; Overbrook (12) 13-9; Pope John Paul II (1) 18-6; Quaker Valley (7) 17-5; Shamokin (4) 16-6; South Philadelphia (12) 14-10; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 14-8; Tamaqua (11) 17-7; Tyrone (6) 20-2; Valley View (2) 15-7.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);19-4;2
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);16-7;1
3.;Trinity (3);18-3;3
4.;North Catholic (7);21-2;4
5.;Lincoln Park (7);19-4;5
6.;Wyoming Seminary (2);21-2;7
7.;Loyalsock (4);23-1;6
8.;Holy Redeemer (2);15-6;8
9.;Ligonier Valley (6);21-2;9
10.;Camp Hill (3);16-6;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 15-8; Beaver Falls (7) 14-7; Brookville (9) 15-7; Central Columbia (4) 17-5; Columbia (3) 16-7; Fairview (10) 20-2; Franklin (10) 16-6; High School of the Future (12) 14-10; Hughesville (4) 16-6; Lakeland (2) 17-5; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 18-4; Mount Carmel (4) 17-6; Neshannock (7) 16-7; Richland (6) 14-7; Riverside (2) 14-8; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-6; Seton-La Salle (7) 16-6; Sharpsville (10) 14-8; South Allegheny (7) 22-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 18-6; West Catholic* (12) 8-14; West Shamokin (6) 17-5; Westmont Hilltop (6) 18-5.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);20-5;1
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);21-1;2
3.;Executive Education (11);15-6;3
4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);20-3;4
5.;Steelton-Highspire (3);13-9;5
6.;Holy Cross (2);20-2;6
7.;Farrell (10);14-7;7
8.;Sto-Rox (7);16-6;8
9.;Constitution (12);11-12;9
10.;Cambridge Springs (10);19-3;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 15-7; Brentwood (7) 18-5; Coudersport (9) 19-3; Delco Christian (1) 17-8; Dock Mennonite (1) 20-5; Jeannette (7) 15-7; Keystone (9) 21-2; Marian Catholic (11) 19-5; Millersburg (3) 17-6; Millville (4) 16-6; Moravian Academy (11) 17-6; North Star (5) 20-3; Portage (6) 18-5; Ridgway (9) 16-7; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-4; Shenango (7) 18-5; Springdale (7) 20-3; Tussey Mountain (5) 16-6; West Branch (6) 18-5; Williams Valley (11) 15-7; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-6.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);18-4;1
2.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);23-1;3
3.;Shade (5);22-2;2
4.;Elk County Catholic (9);23-1;4
5.;Bishop Canevin (7);17-5;5
6.;St. John Neumann (4);18-4;6
7.;Chester Charter (1);16-6;7
8.;The Christian Academy (1);22-4;8
9.;Bishop Carroll (6);13-9;9
10.;Clarion-Limestone (9);19-4;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 18-4; Conestoga Christian (3) 16-8; Cornell (7) 16-6; Halifax (3) 15-8; Imani Christian (7) 15-8; Johnsonburg (9) 16-8; Lancaster County Christian (3) 15-6; Lititz Christian (3) 20-3; Mount Calvary (3) 22-2; Nativity (11) 16-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 16-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-3; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 16-8; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-14; Southern Fulton (5) 15-7; Sullivan County (4) 17-5; Williamsburg (6) 14-7.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
