HS Boys Basketball: Trinity, Camp Hill stay put in 3A
PA. Boys Basketball Rankings

HS Boys Basketball: Trinity, Camp Hill stay put in 3A

Trinity’s Chance Westry, left, leads The Sentinel area in scoring so far this season. The Shamrocks moved up to No. 3 in the latest state boys basketball power rankings in Class 3A.

 Sentinel file

 (through games of Feb. 9)

(through games of Feb. 9)

CLASS 6A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Cheltenham (1);21-2;1

2.;Roman Catholic (12);14-8;2

3.;Butler (7);16-4;4

4.;McDowell (10);17-3;5

5.;Wilson (3);21-1;6

6.;Methacton (1);21-2;7

7.;Upper St. Clair (7);19-3;OW

8.;Fox Chapel (7);20-1;3

9.;Simon Gratz (12);19-4;9

10.;Bethlehem Liberty (11);19-4;OW

Checked in: No. 7 Upper St. Clair and No. 10 Bethlehem Liberty.

Checked out: No. 8 Garnet Valley and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 13-9; Allderdice (8) 17-5; Bensalem (1) 17-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-8; Cedar Crest (3) 19-3; Central Dauphin (3) 17-5; Central York (3) 19-3; Chambersburg (3) 16-6; Chester (1) 19-3; Coatesville (1) 17-6; Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4; Easton (11) 15-7; Garnet Valley (1) 20-2; Harrisburg (3) 14-8; Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-8; Lower Merion (1) 17-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 16-5; Olney (12) 20-3; Pennridge (1) 17-6; Pine-Richland (7) 14-7; Reading (3) 15-6; Warwick (3) 17-4; Wilkes-Barre (2) 13-9; William Allen (11) 19-4.

CLASS 5A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Archbishop Wood (12);18-4;1

2.;West Chester East (1);21-2;2

3.;Cathedral Prep (10);13-5;3

4.;Cardinal O’Hara (12);16-6;4

5.;Milton Hershey (3);18-3;6

6.;Archbishop Ryan (12);14-8;5

7.;Pottsville (11);18-4;8

8.;Wallenpaupack (2);19-2;9

9.;New Oxford (3);20-3;10

10.;Penn Hills (7);18-4;OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.

Checked out: No. 7 Gettysburg.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 15-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-7; Chartiers Valley (7) 17-4; Crestwood (2) 16-6; Dallas (2) 17-5; DuBois (9) 17-2; Elizabethtown (3) 17-6; Gettysburg (3) 22-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 19-3; Johnstown (6) 18-3; Mars (7) 17-4; Martin Luther King (12) 17-5; Muhlenberg (3) 17-5; Northern York (3) 18-4; Obama Academy (8) 12-8; Penncrest (1) 18-5; Shippensburg (3) 17-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 18-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 15-7; Unionville (1) 17-6; York (3) 16-6; York Suburban (3) 15-5.

CLASS 4A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);17-4;1

2.;Imhotep Charter (12);17-6;2

3.;Hickory (10);18-4;3

4.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);20-3;4

5.;Archbishop Carroll (12);14-8;6

6.;Scranton Prep (2);16-4;5

7.;Bishop McDevitt (3);18-4;7

8.;Huntingdon (6);18-2;8

9.;Highlands (7);19-3;9

10.;Uniontown (7);19-2;10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bedford (5) 13-6; Belle Vernon (7) 16-6; Blackhawk (7) 11-10; Central Valley (7) 13-7; Corry (10) 15-6; Danville (4) 15-6; Eastern York (3) 14-8; Elco (3) 18-5; Grove City (10) 13-8; Harbor Creek (10) 14-7; Knoch (7) 18-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 19-2; Lewisburg (4) 16-6; Montoursville (4) 15-4; New Castle (7) 14-7; Overbrook (12) 13-8; Pope John Paul II (1) 18-5; Quaker Valley (7) 16-5; Shamokin (4) 15-6; South Philadelphia (12) 14-9; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 14-7; Tamaqua (11) 16-6; Tyrone (6) 18-2; Valley View (2) 14-6.

CLASS 3A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Bishop McDevitt (12);16-6;1

2.;Neumann-Goretti (12);18-4;2

3.;Trinity (3);18-2;3

4.;North Catholic (7);19-2;4

5.;Lincoln Park (7);18-4;5

6.;Loyalsock (4);22-0;6

7.;Wyoming Seminary (2);20-2;7

8.;Holy Redeemer (2);15-6;8

9.;Ligonier Valley (6);21-2;9

10.;Camp Hill (3);16-6;10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 14-8; Beaver Falls (7) 13-7; Central Columbia (4) 16-5; Charleroi (7) 15-6; Columbia (3) 16-6; Fairview (10) 18-2; Franklin (10) 16-5; High School of the Future (12) 14-9; Hughesville (4) 16-5; Lakeland (2) 15-5; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 17-4; Mount Carmel (4) 17-5; Neshannock (7) 14-7; Richland (6) 14-6; Riverside (2) 13-7; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 14-6; Sharpsville (10) 13-7; South Allegheny (7) 21-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 16-6; Washington (7) 15-6; West Catholic (12) 8-13; West Shamokin (6) 16-4; Westmont Hilltop (6) 16-4.

CLASS 2A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);18-5;1

2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);20-1;2

3.;Executive Education (11);12-6;3

4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);18-1;4

5.;Steelton-Highspire (3);13-9;5

6.;Holy Cross (2);18-2;6

7.;Farrell (10);13-7;9

8.;Sto-Rox (7);15-6;10

9.;Constitution (12);11-12;7

10.;Cambridge Springs (10);18-3;OW

Checked in: No. 10 Cambridge Springs.

Checked out: No. 8 Coudersport.

Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 16-6: Bloomsburg (4) 14-7; Coudersport (9) 17-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 18-4; Jeannette (7) 15-7; Keystone (9) 19-2; Laurel (7) 14-7; Marian Catholic (11) 18-4; Millersburg (3) 17-5; Millville (4) 13-5; Moravian Academy (11) 17-5; North Star (5) 19-2; Portage (6) 16-4; Ridgway (9) 14-6; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-3; Shenango (7) 16-5; Springdale (7) 19-3; Tussey Mountain (5) 14-5; West Branch (6) 16-3; Williams Valley (11) 15-6; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-5.

CLASS 1A

No.;School;Rec;Prev

1.;Vincentian (7);18-4;1

2.;Shade (5);21-1;3

3.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);19-1;2

4.;Elk County Catholic (9);20-1;4

5.;Bishop Canevin (7);17-4;5

6.;St. John Neumann (4);18-3;6

7.;Chester Charter (1);16-6;7

8.;The Christian Academy (1);19-3;8

9.;Bishop Carroll (6);12-8;9

10.;Clarion-Limestone (9);17-3;10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 15-4; Cornell (7) 15-6; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 16-5; Halifax (3) 15-7; Imani Christian (7) 14-8; Johnsonburg (9) 14-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 15-5; Leechburg (7) 14-6; Lititz Christian (3) 19-2; Mount Calvary (3) 20-2; Nativity (11) 16-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 15-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-2; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 15-7; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-13; Southern Fulton (5) 14-6; Sullivan County (4) 16-5; Williamsburg (6) 13-5.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

