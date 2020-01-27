HS Boys Basketball: Trinity, Camp Hill hanging on in 3A; Cumberland Valley gets mention in 6A

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of Jan. 19)
CLASS 6A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Cheltenham (1);16-2;1
2. Roman Catholic (12);10-7;2
3. Methacton (1);18-1;3
4. McDowell (10);15-2;6
5. Fox Chapel (7);17-0;5
6. Butler (7);13-4;7
7. Simon Gratz (12);18-3;4
8. Wilson (3);17-1;8
9. Garnet Valley (1);16-1;OW
10. Mount Lebanon (7);13-4;OW
Checked in: No. 9 Garnet Valley and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.
Checked out: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 13-4; Bensalem (1) 15-3; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 14-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-2; Central Dauphin (3) 12-4; Central York (3) 16-3; Chambersburg (3) 13-4; Chester (1) 13-3; Coatesville (1) 12-5; Cumberland Valley (3) 15-2; East Stroudsburg South (11) 13-5; Easton (11) 14-4; Harrisburg (3) 11-6; Hazleton (2) 12-4; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-6; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 12-5; Lower Merion (1) 13-4; Olney (12) 17-3; Parkland (11) 12-7; Pennridge (1) 13-4; Pine-Richland (7) 12-5; Reading (3) 12-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 15-3; Warwick (3) 14-4; William Allen (11) 14-4.
CLASS 5A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Archbishop Wood (12);14-4;1
2. West Chester East (1);16-2;2
3. Cardinal O’Hara (12);14-3;4
4. Archbishop Ryan (12);13-4;5
5. Martin Luther King (12);14-3;7
6. Milton Hershey (3);12-2;3
7. Gettysburg (3);17-0;10
8. Cathedral Prep (10);11-5;OW
9. Pottsville (11);14-4;8
10. Wallenpaupack (2);14-2;9
Checked in: No. 8 Cathedral Prep.
Checked out: No. 6 Penn Hills.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 10-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-5; Cedar Cliff (3) 12-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 13-4; Crestwood (2) 12-5; Dallas (2) 13-4; DuBois (9) 13-2; Elizabethtown (3) 13-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 14-3; Johnstown (6) 16-1; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 13-5; Mars (7) 12-4; Muhlenberg (3) 13-3; New Oxford (3) 16-3; Northeastern (3) 13-6; Northern York (3) 15-2; Obama Academy (8) 9-6; Penn Hills (7) 13-4; Penncrest (1) 14-4; Shaler (7) 12-6; Shippensburg (3) 13-4; South Fayette (7) 10-6; Southern Lehigh (11) 15-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 11-6; Unionville (1) 12-5; York (3) 13-5; York Suburban (3) 13-4.
CLASS 4A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Bonner-Prendergast (12);13-3;1
2. Imhotep Charter (12);14-6;2
3. Hickory (10);14-3;3
4. Archbishop Carroll (12);12-5;4
5. Allentown Central Catholic (11);16-2;5
6. Uniontown (7);15-1;7
7. Scranton Prep (2);13-3;10
8. Knoch (7);16-1;9
9. Bishop McDevitt (3);13-4;6
10. Huntingdon (6);13-1;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Huntingdon.
Checked out: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 10-5; Bedford (5) 11-5; Belle Vernon (7) 13-5; Blackhawk (7) 7-9; Corry (10) 12-5; Danville (4) 11-6; Elco (3) 15-3; General McLane (10) 12-4; Grove City (10) 10-7; Highlands (7) 16-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 16-2; Lewisburg (4) 11-5; Montoursville (4) 9-3; New Castle (7) 11-5; Overbrook (12) 11-7; Pope John Paul II (1) 15-3; Quaker Valley (7) 11-5; Shamokin (4) 13-3; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 11-5; Tamaqua (11) 13-5; Titusville (10) 12-4; Tyrone (6) 13-2; Valley View (2) 13-3; Warren (10) 9-6.
CLASS 3A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Neumann-Goretti (12);14-2;1
2. Bishop McDevitt (12);11-6;2
3. Trinity (3);15-2;3
4. Lincoln Park (7);15-2;4
5. North Catholic (7);14-2;5
6. Loyalsock (4);16-0;6
7. Wyoming Seminary (2);15-2;7
8. Holy Redeemer (2);11-5;OW
9. Ligonier Valley (6);16-2;OW
10. Camp Hill (3);11-5;10
Checked in: No. 8 Holy Redeemer and No. 9 Ligonier Valley.
Checked out: No. 8 Fairview and No. 9 West Catholic.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 11-8; Beaver Falls (7) 12-4; Central Columbia (4) 13-3; Charleroi (7) 13-5; Columbia (3) 12-5; Fairview (10) 14-2; Franklin (10) 15-2; High School of the Future (12) 11-9; Hughesville (4) 12-4; Lakeland (2) 13-3; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 14-4; Mount Carmel (4) 15-3; Neshannock (7) 11-6; Richland (6) 12-3; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 15-4; Seton-La Salle (7) 11-6; South Allegheny (7) 15-1; Washington (7) 11-5; West Catholic (12) 6-10; West Shamokin (6) 14-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-3.
CLASS 2A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12);15-5;1
2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);16-1;3
3. Executive Education (11);10-6;2
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6);14-1;4
5. Constitution (12);11-9;5
6. Steelton-Highspire (3);10-7;6
7. Holy Cross (2);14-2;7
8. Coudersport (9);14-2;10
9. Farrell (10);8-7;9
10. Sto-Rox (7);11-6;OW
Checked in: No. 10 Sto-Rox.
Checked out: No. 8 Keystone.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 10-5; Cambridge Springs (10) 12-3; Delco Christian (1) 12-5; Dock Mennonite (1) 12-4; Homer-Center (6) 12-5; Jeannette (7) 11-7; Keystone (9) 14-2; Marian Catholic (11) 14-3; Millersburg (3) 14-5; Moravian Academy (11) 13-4; North Star (5) 14-2; Portage (6) 12-3; Ridgway (9) 10-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 15-3; Shenango (7) 14-4; Springdale (7) 15-2; West Branch (6) 12-2; Williams Valley (11) 11-5; Windber (5) 11-5; Wyalusing Valley (4) 14-3.
CLASS 1A
No. School;Rec;Prev
1. Vincentian (7);13-3;1
2. Elk County Catholic (9);17-0;2
3. Berlin Brothersvalley (5);15-0;3
4. Shade (5);15-1;4
5. Bishop Canevin (7);14-3;7
6. St. John Neumann (4);14-2;6
7. Clarion-Limestone (9);14-2;8
8. Chester Charter (1);13-5;9
9. The Christian Academy (1);14-3;10
10. Bishop Carroll (6);9-7;5
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 12-2; Cornell (7) 11-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 13-4; Greenwood (3) 11-5; Halifax (3) 10-5; Imani Christian (7) 11-7; Johnsonburg (9) 10-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 12-4; Leechburg (7) 11-5; Lititz Christian (3) 14-2; Mount Calvary (3) 15-2; Nativity (11) 11-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 11-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 14-2; Sankofa Freedom (12) 5-12; Sullivan County (4) 13-3; Williamsburg (6) 11-4.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
