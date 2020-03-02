HS Boys Basketball: Trinity and Camp Hill stay put ahead of PIAA first round

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(through games of March 1)
CLASS 6A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Methacton (1);26-2;5
2.;Butler (7);19-4;2
3.;McDowell (10);21-3;3
4.;Wilson (3);27-1;4
5.;Simon Gratz (12);23-5;9
6.;Roman Catholic (12);16-10;1
7.;Upper St. Clair (7);20-4;7
8.;Mount Lebanon (7);18-7;OW
9.;Cheltenham (1);24-4;6
10.;Chester (1);22-4;8
Checked in: No. 8 Mount Lebanon.
Checked out: No. 10 Central York.
Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 13-11; Allderdice (8) 19-7; Bensalem (1) 19-8; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 18-8; Cedar Crest (3) 23-5; Central Catholic (7) 14-11; Central Dauphin (3) 22-6; Central York (3) 23-4; Coatesville (1) 20-7; Downingtown East (1) 14-13; Easton (11) 17-9; Fox Chapel* (7) 21-2; Garnet Valley (1) 23-4; Harrisburg (3) 16-10; Lower Merion (1) 19-8; Northampton (11) 16-9; Pennridge (1) 20-8; Peters Twp. (7) 14-10; Pine-Richland* (7) 15-9; Reading (3) 18-8; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 13-11; Wilkes-Barre (2) 16-10; William Allen (11) 23-5.
CLASS 5A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Archbishop Wood (12);20-5;1
2.;West Chester East (1);26-2;2
3.;Archbishop Ryan (12);17-9;4
4.;Cardinal O’Hara* (12);16-7;6
5.;Martin Luther King (12);18-7;OW
6.;Muhlenberg (3);21-6;OW
7.;Milton Hershey (3);21-4;3
8.;Wallenpaupack (2);23-2;8
9.;Southern Lehigh (11);22-4;OW
10.;Laurel Highlands (7);17-8;OW
Checked in: No. 5 Martin Luther King, No. 6 Muhlenberg, No. 9 Southern Lehigh and No. 10 Laurel Highlands.
Checked out: No. 5 Cathedral Prep, No. 7 Pottsville, No. 9 Chartiers Valley and No. 10 New Oxford.
Others to watch: Bayard Rustin (1) 17-9; Cathedral Prep* (10) 16-7; Chartiers Valley (7) 19-5; Dallas (2) 19-7; Elizabethtown (3) 19-9; Gettysburg (3) 23-4; Johnstown (6) 22-3; Mars (7) 19-6; New Oxford (3) 24-5; Northern York (3) 20-6; Obama Academy (8) 15-8; Penn Hills (7) 18-5; Penn Wood (1) 16-9; Penncrest (1) 22-7; Pittston (2) 17-9; Pottsville (11) 21-5; Shippensburg (3) 19-8; South Fayette (7) 16-8; Strath Haven (1) 17-9; Thomas Jefferson (7) 16-8; Unionville (1) 20-8; York (3) 19-8; York Suburban (3) 20-7.
CLASS 4A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);18-5;1
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);19-8;2
3.;Hickory (10);21-4;3
4.;Allentown Central Catholic (11);23-4;4
5.;Archbishop Carroll (12);16-9;5
6.;Huntingdon (6);22-2;6
7.;Highlands (7);22-3;8
8.;Lancaster Catholic (3);23-3;9
9.;Bishop McDevitt (3);21-6;7
10.;Scranton Prep (2);19-6;10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
You have free articles remaining.
Others to watch: Athens (4) 19-7; Bedford (5) 18-7; Belle Vernon (7) 19-7; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 14-12; Blackhawk (7) 13-11; Danville (4) 20-7; Eastern York (3) 16-9; Elco (3) 20-6; Grove City (10) 16-9; Harbor Creek (10) 17-8; John Bartram (12) 10-14; Knoch* (7) 19-4; Montoursville (4) 20-5; New Castle (7) 17-8; Pope John Paul II (1) 19-6; South Philadelphia (12) 16-10; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 15-10; Tamaqua (11) 19-8; Tyrone* (6) 21-3; Uniontown* (7) 20-3; Valley View (2) 17-8.
CLASS 3A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Neumann-Goretti (12);22-4;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (12);17-7;2
3.;Trinity (3);21-3;3
4.;North Catholic (7);24-2;4
5.;Lincoln Park (7);21-5;5
6.;Loyalsock (4);26-1;6
7.;Holy Redeemer (2);18-6;7
8.;Camp Hill (3);18-7;8
9.;Fairview (10);23-2;10
10.;South Allegheny (7);23-2;OW
Checked in: No. 10 South Allegheny.
Checked out: No. 9 Ligonier Valley.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 16-9; Beaver Falls (7) 14-8; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-11; Brookville (9) 17-7; Carlynton (7) 15-9; Central Columbia (4) 19-6; Columbia (3) 18-8; Franklin (10) 18-7; High School of the Future (12) 15-11; Ligonier Valley (6) 23-3; Neshannock (7) 16-8; Penns Valley (6) 16-9; Richland (6) 17-7; Riverside (2) 16-9; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-8; Sharon (10) 16-10; Warrior Run (4) 15-10; West Catholic* (12) 8-14; Westmont Hilltop (6) 19-7; Wyoming Seminary* (2) 22-3.
CLASS 2A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Math, Civics & Sciences (12);22-5;1
2.;Our Lady Sacred Heart (7);24-1;2
3.;Executive Education (11);17-6;3
4.;Bishop Guilfoyle (6);23-3;4
5.;Holy Cross (2);23-2;5
6.;Sto-Rox (7);18-7;7
7.;Constitution (12);12-12;8
8.;Lakeview (10);18-8;OW
9.;Farrell (10);16-8;6
10.;Dock Mennonite (1);22-5;10
Checked in: No. 8 Lakeview.
Checked out: No. 9 Cambridge Springs.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 18-7; Brentwood (7) 18-6; Cambridge Springs (10) 21-4; Clarion (9) 16-9; Coudersport (9) 20-4; Homer-Center (6) 17-9; Keystone* (9) 21-4; Millersburg (3) 18-7; North Star (5) 22-3; Portage (6) 20-6; Ridgway (9) 19-7; Schuylkill Haven (11) 20-5; Shenango (7) 19-6; Steelton-Highspire* (3) 13-10; Wyalusing Valley (4) 18-7; York Catholic (3) 12-12.
CLASS 1A
No.;School;Rec;Prev
1.;Vincentian (7);21-4;1
2.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);25-1;2
3.;Elk County Catholic (9);26-1;4
4.;Shade (5);24-3;3
5.;St. John Neumann (4);21-4;6
6.;Chester Charter (1);18-6;7
7.;Bishop Carroll (6);14-98
8.;Cornell (7);18-7;OW
9.;The Christian Academy (1);23-5;9
10.;Mount Calvary (3);25-2;OW
Checked in: No. 8 Cornell and No. 10 Mount Calvary.
Checked out: No. 5 Bishop Canevin and No. 10 Clarion-Limestone.
Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 16-9; Bishop Canevin (7) 18-6; Cameron County (9) 20-5; Clarion-Limestone (9) 21-5; Geibel Catholic (7) 15-9; Greenwood (3) 15-12; Halifax (3) 17-9; Imani Christian (7) 15-9; Lancaster County Christian (3) 17-7; Nativity (11) 18-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 17-8; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-5; Northumberland Christian (4) 19-8; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 12-13; Sankofa Freedom (12) 8-14; Southern Fulton (5) 17-8; Sullivan County (4) 19-6; Williamsburg (6) 15-8.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.