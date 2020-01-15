MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg boys basketball needs nights like it got from Tyree Morris.
The junior big man scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. But the double-double for the physical center ended up not being enough Wednesday night against Shippensburg. The Greyhounds came into Mechanicsburg and ran away late thanks to a fourth-quarter run to win 55-42.
Morris was a key early and often for the Wildcats as the only true big man in the lineup. For the most part, he has gotten his points and rebounds and has played defense, while staying out of serious foul trouble.
“I knew I needed to step up and play harder than last year,” Morris said. “I felt I needed to get tougher and work harder and learn to battle every night with big bodies. I do take that as a challenge each night. I also need to continue to work harder and develop an outside shot over the rest of this year. We have a good team but not a lot of experience coming back, so we need to keep working hard and together.”
Both teams were on the back end of a two-games-in-two-nights stretch in this Mid-Penn Conference crossover. But it was the Greyhounds that had an extra gear late; Shippensburg won the fourth quarter 24-9 to outlast a game and determined Wildcat squad.
Mechanicsburg led Hershey last night in the fourth quarter but couldn’t finish and ran into the same issue 24 hours later. Turnovers and missed foul shots were again the culprits. Five losses have been by less than seven points.
“We led again in the fourth quarter tonight,” Wildcats head coach Bob Strickler said. “We had an opportunity again tonight, but we need to figure out a way to eliminate some of those turnovers. The missed foul shots are also just like turnovers. We had good, open shots but we just didn’t knock them down tonight.
“When defenses attack us, we turn the ball over. When we attack the basket, we are a better team. We just need to do it consistently every game.”
Mechanicsburg came out firing and ran out to an 8-2 lead behind four points from Morris. But after a Greyhounds timeout, they ran off 16 points behind Jeremy Thomas and Jayden Statum.
Shippensburg (10-3, 7-1 Colonial) closed out the quarter leading 18-8.
Mechanicsburg (5-10, 2-7 Keystone) got six points from Morris and two buckets from Rashawn Early-Holton, and the Wildcats cut the deficit to 24-22 at the half.
Early-Holton canned a 3-pointer in the third and the Wildcats jumped up 27-24, but Ship’s Isaiah Houser answered the 3 to tie the game. In a game of runs, Mechanicsburg ran off six straight points to go up 33-27, only for the Greyhounds to tie the game at 35 behind two buckets from Thomas.
That jumpstarted a 12-point run by the ‘Hounds, who hit several foul shots down the stretch to cap the win.
“The runs for us were key,” Greyhounds head coach Ray Staver said. “Without Collin [Taylor], it changes our game plan and lineup. Anthony [Smith] and Dalton [Foore] were big tonight in the paint. Jayden had a big first half for us and made several key plays down the stretch when we were able to spread the floor a bit.”