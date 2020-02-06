HS Boys Basketball: Shippensburg honored with inaugural Pat Dieter Sportsmanship Award

Mid-Penn Colonial coaches bestowed the first Pat Dieter Sportsmanship Award on Thursday night to Shippensburg’s boys basketball team.

The annual award is in memory of longtime Boiling Springs head coach Pat Dieter, who died at the end of last season from complications during heart surgery.

Coaches he competed against for years, sometimes decades, came together in the offseason to find a way to memorialize one of the Mid-Penn’s basketball institutions. Led by longtime Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver, who recently won his 400th career game, the division decided to hand out an annual sportsmanship award.

Originally intended to be given to an individual player at the end of each season, Staver said Thursday before the game the coaches instead decided to give the award to a team. Each coach received a vote, with the only rule that a coach couldn’t vote for their own team.

The Greyhounds (16-5) are the first honorees after they clinched the Colonial Division championship with an 11-1 record. Dieter’s wife, Jen, and Jim Lithgow presented the award before Thursday’s game to the Greyhounds.

Ship hosted East Pennsboro in the penultimate game of the regular season, beating the Panthers 83-52.