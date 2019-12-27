MECHANICSBURG — The 20th Annual Sauve Brothers Holiday Basketball Tournament was the perfect setting to celebrate an anniversary.
Friday night at Mechanicsburg High School, the program honored the 1994-95 team that won a District 3 Class 3A title.
The team edged Conestoga Valley 65-54 for gold that year. Kevin Rutherford, now an assistant coach for the team, had his usual double-double, and Josh Hess came out shooting, scoring 13 points. Tony Kinney was the coach on that team.
The centerpiece of that crew was Mike Edwards, one of the most celebrated Wildcat athletes in school history. Mike Pestke, a long-range bomber with 65 3-pointers on the year, Hess and Rodney Broker rounded out the core. All five attended Friday’s ceremony.
HS Boys Basketball Photos: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament
“The slogan for that team was ‘Refuse to Lose,’ and they meant that,” Kinney said. “We had six seniors and several underclassmen, but those seniors led us. The craziest game all season was the district semifinals where [Northern] came out in a triangle-and-two [defense] against Rutherford and Edwards, and Josh Hess scored [10 points in the first quarter] at Hersheypark Arena.
“Hess volunteered to sit out on senior night so another senior could start on senior night. Typical of that team was the unselfishness and togetherness. All five kids grew up together and played together since elementary school.”
Ten different Wildcats returned for the ceremony as well as all five coaches.
Current Wildcat head coach Bob Strickler played on the 1994 team and was a freshman in college during this historic season. Two players flew in from California for the ceremony, and one from Florida. Five underclassmen made it as well.
Mechanicsburg beat the Polar Bears 65-54 in the district semis, clinching the program’s first state tournament appearance with that win.
Please come out to the Sauve Tournament on Dec. 27th at 7:00PM where we will celebrate our 1994-95 AAA District Championship team, followed by our boys game at 7:30PM. pic.twitter.com/YeWyXMkD4E— Wildcat Athletics (@GoMechanicsburg) December 16, 2019
After toppling Conestoga Valley for the crown, the Wildcats beat Tamaqua 77-58 and Delaware Valley 73-37 before dropping a 41-40 decision to Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals. The Wildcats ended the season with a 27-2 record, including a 26-game winning streak.
The last team to make the district finals was in 2017, led by Cade Alioth and Kyle Scheib.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Cade Alioth's monster game all for naught in Mechanicsburg loss to Northeastern in District 3 Class 5A championship
‘Cats, Eagles to meet in title game
The current iteration of the Wildcats entertained the championship squad with a 60-52 win over Boiling Springs to end Friday night’s festivities.
Boiling Springs jumped out to a 10-3 first-quarter lead behind Gavin Donley and Drew VonStein, but the Wildcats rolled off 12 straight points to take a 15-10 lead.
They led most of the half and went into the locker room up 25-21. The Bubblers led 38-36 after three quarters as Donley and Trey Martin combined for 13 points in the frame.
But Mechanicsburg was able to use a couple of Tyree Morris buckets to stretch the lead in the final quarter. He finished with 28 points, including 18 of the team’s 25 in the first half.
Donley led the Bubblers with 21 points but sat out long periods of time in foul trouble. Martin added 20 for Boiling Springs.
Mechanicsburg will meet unbeaten Cumberland Valley in Saturday’s championship.
The Eagles used a 10-0 run against Cocalico to close out the first quarter with a 19-5 lead. They would go on to win the game 52-31 behind 13 points from Harris Vorwald and 10 points from Nolan Gilbert.
Cocalico was led by Trey Griffin (nine points).
The Bubblers and Cocalico will face off in the consolation game at 6 on Saturday. The title game is expected to start around 7:30.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!