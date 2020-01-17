HS Boys Basketball: Marcus Beckett's 24, timely runs clinch Trinity's season sweep of Camp Hill

CAMP HILL — Call it the “burst” offense.
It’s when Trinity turns up the pace and does exactly what it wants to do.
Twice in Friday night’s Mid-Penn Capital boys basketball showdown at rival Camp Hill, the Shamrocks put distance between themselves and the Lions.
The second burst provided the cushion needed for a 61-50 triumph, allowing Larry Kostelac Jr.’s bunch to complete the regular-season sweep — though it’s certainly possible these teams will meet again in the playoffs. The Shamrocks are the top team in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, the Lions are second.
Marcus Beckett knocked down four 3-pointers to score a game-high 24 points, and the backcourt duo of Chance Westry and Aley Zangari shared 27 more to lead the Shamrocks (12-2, 7-1).
Jake Perry netted 22 and Connor Trumpy 16 points, seven boards and two blocks for Scott Barrows’ Lions (9-5, 4-4), who trailed throughout the second half but had clawed to within a point with five minutes remaining.
“We were taking it out, spreading it out,” Kostelac said of the decisive moments his boys ran the offense to near perfection. “We identified a couple things we thought we could take advantage of, and we executed it.”
Though he was limited to 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting and three assists, the 6-foot-5 sophomore Westry (25 points per game average) was still the lynchpin.
“Chance is the easiest person in the world to play with,” said Beckett, whose 24 points came on 8-for-14 shooting. “If you’re open, he’s going to get you the ball. All you have to do is find the spot, and he’s going to get it to you. Everything revolves around him, and that’s the way it should be.”
Beckett, who added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, drained three of his 3-pointers in a closely contested opening half.
Camp Hill, in fact, held a 23-21 lead until Ben Patten drilled a buzzer-beating trey to push the Shamrocks in front heading into the locker rooms.
That triple actually kick-started an 11-0 run, the ‘Rocks riding Beckett’s fourth 3-ball, a Trey McAuliffe finish and a Westry runner to a 32-23 lead before the packed house could blink in the third quarter.
But the Lions kept coming.
After falling behind 40-29, Camp Hill embarked on a 12-2 run sandwiching the quarter break. A ferocious dunk by Trumpy, then his feed to Jackson Thompson for a 3-pointer had the hosts within 42-41 with exactly five minutes left.
Trinity, though, had its game-breaking answer.
A runner by Zangari (13 points, game-high nine rebounds, two blocks) ignited a 15-0 run over the next three minutes that essentially iced the Lions.
Beckett added six points during the run, Zangari seven and Westry two more from the stripe. Overall, in the fourth quarter, Trinity knocked down 10 of 12 freebies after missing eight of 11 over the first three frames.
“That’s how we got the distance,” Kostelac said.
Barrows was unhappy the Shamrocks were in the bonus so early in the second half, the visitors shooting 20 free throws to the Lions’ four over that span.
“The adjustment of our run-and-jump style and getting after guys and being able to selectively foul a little more would have helped in that situation, but they’re too good at shooting free throws,” he said.
“We have to have a complete game to go out and get them. We have the talent to do it; we just made some stupid mistakes. We had too many turnovers and unselective shots at times, and guys trying to do a little bit too much hero.”
Beckett remarked about the venue, calling it a great environment, especially walking out with a victory over an arch rival.
“This is my favorite gym to play in besides ours,” he said. “You hear everything, everything is alive, it’s warm, and you feel your most athletic here.”