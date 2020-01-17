HS Boys Basketball: Marcus Beckett's 24, timely runs clinch Trinity's season sweep of Camp Hill

Beckett added six points during the run, Zangari seven and Westry two more from the stripe. Overall, in the fourth quarter, Trinity knocked down 10 of 12 freebies after missing eight of 11 over the first three frames.

“That’s how we got the distance,” Kostelac said.

Barrows was unhappy the Shamrocks were in the bonus so early in the second half, the visitors shooting 20 free throws to the Lions’ four over that span.

“The adjustment of our run-and-jump style and getting after guys and being able to selectively foul a little more would have helped in that situation, but they’re too good at shooting free throws,” he said.

“We have to have a complete game to go out and get them. We have the talent to do it; we just made some stupid mistakes. We had too many turnovers and unselective shots at times, and guys trying to do a little bit too much hero.”

Beckett remarked about the venue, calling it a great environment, especially walking out with a victory over an arch rival.

“This is my favorite gym to play in besides ours,” he said. “You hear everything, everything is alive, it’s warm, and you feel your most athletic here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0