MECHANICSBURG — After dropping a game on a last-second shot Wednesday night at Palmyra, Mechanicsburg ended its three-game losing streak with a big win over Cedar Cliff 56-54 Friday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
The Wildcats led 53-44 with two minutes left. But a bucket by Trenten Smith and a 3-pointer by Nick Strain cut the Wildcat lead to four points.
Three missed foul shots by the Wildcats and buckets by Charlie Werner and Tyler Houser pulled the Colts within one. Mechanicsburg’s Drew Engle hit one of his two free throws, but Smith canned one of his two pressure-filled shots to get within one.
The ‘Cats sophomore Lukas Rhodes hit one of two, and the Colts turned the ball over with five seconds left. They still had a final chance, but Werner’s trey from the wing was short.
“We knew coming into this game, our team knew that we were down and we needed to win this home game,” Rhodes said. “We need to come out strong and come out and play as a team. Once we got momentum, it went all up hill. We will work hard as a team, and those missed foul shots will fall the next game. We just need to continue to play hard and together.”
“This was a huge win for us,” Wildcats head coach Bobby Strickler said. “We haven’t won in the new year and lost a game on Wednesday that we probably should have won. We made big plays and big shots tonight when we needed them. I have really tried to be positive, and it is all about those kids in the locker room. We don’t have a ton of experience, but they showed a ton of character. We had every chance to crumble and we beat a quality opponent.”
Mechanicsburg (5-8, 2-5 Keystone) has been looking for offensive consistency all season in support of Rhodes and forward Tyree Morris. The entire team stepped up against a depleted Colts side, and the Wildcats led throughout the second half, stretching the lead to 11 points once.
“We rebounded the ball well, and we don’t play a lot of zone, but tonight it helped us keep Tyree in the game with fouls,” Strickler said. “Lukas makes big plays, and Micah [Brubaker] is a competitor and a winner, and he and Drew [Engle] make plays and showed a lot of leadership tonight. [Nick] Morrison and [James] Anderson played their tails off tonight off the bench. We play better when the kids attack the basket.”
Cedar Cliff led 6-2 and later by one point on three occasions but fell behind 27-21 on an 8-1 run by Mechanicsburg.
Cedar Cliff (8-4, 4-3) will be playing without offensive force Joey Zvorsky for a while due to a knee injury and will need to find some offensive support to replace him. According to head coach Tigh Savercool, Zvorsky had an MRI Friday morning but didn’t have any final results. A positive scan, and Zvorsky could return this season. But the worst-case scenario would require surgery, ending the guard’s season prematurely.
Savercool will turn to a bunch of sophomores to replace that scoring punch. Smith will get the majority of the minutes and Mike Armanini, Hunter Cuza, Nick Strain, Houser, Werner and German exchange student Nick Peters will have to up the offensive scoring punch. The Colts looked a bit out of sorts early, but made a big run at the end.
Rhodes led all scorers with 20, and Morrison and Morris added 12 and 11 points respectively.
Smith and Houser each tallied 16 for the Colts.