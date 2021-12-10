HS Boys Basketball: Lukas Rhodes' 34 not enough, Carlisle escapes with 69-64 win over Mechanicsburg

Defenses across the Mid-Penn Conference know the task they’re going to be dealt when Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes steps on the court.

Even if he’s nursing a bad ankle.

“I think everybody kind of looks to Lukas,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kevin Rutherford said. “Lukas tried playing on the bad wheel. We talked about it at half, letting the game come to him and doing those kinds of things. And I think the other guys just got a little more confidence, and if the other guys can help Lukas, it gets [the other guys] more opportunities, which is what we want to do.”

In Friday night’s season-opener in the 35th Annual Carlisle Classic Tournament at Gene Evans Gymnasium, facing the host Thundering Herd, Rhodes shifted into another dimension of basketball in the second half, slowly chipping away at a 20-point halftime deficit. The Wildcat senior finished the night with a game-high 34 points, 27 coming in the second half.

But building that 20-point halftime cushion paid dividends for Carlisle. The Herd rode the early hot hand of senior guard Dylan Young, who dropped a team-best 22 points, and escaped with a 69-64 victory against their nonconference foe.

Carlisle now squares off against Hempfield — 78-25 winners of Friday’s Game 1 tilt versus Freire Charter — Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the Carlisle Classic crown. Mechanicsburg draws Freire in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

“He has a lot of experience,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said, referencing Young. “He’s the one who has been playing the varsity basketball since freshman year, and he’s definitely a guy we count on in crunch time. His shot got going big time today and he carried us on offense.”

Carlisle came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, using a suffocating defense and a smooth transition game to construct an early lead. A quick 10-0 run, behind 4 points apiece from Jaydon and Parker Smith, gave the Herd the early 13-4 edge. From there, Young caught fire from beyond the arc — he finished the night 5-for-6 from 3-point land and 8-for-11 from the field overall — and closed out the first quarter with 8 points and a 22-13 Carlisle advantage.

It was much of the same in the second quarter, Carlisle keying on crisp ball movement along with tickling the twine from 3-point territory. Mechanicsburg also found its groove from deep, specifically Sam Burch, who poured in a pair, along with another in the waning moments of the first, to keep the Wildcats head above water.

Rhodes, who struggled to find his touch after accounting for the first four Mechanicsburg points, was limited to seven between the first two frames and was scoreless in the second. Young led all scorers with 13 at the halfway mark, paving the way to a 43-23 lead.

“They were like some dogs ready to get out of their cage,” Anderson said of his team. “They were ready to rock and roll, and they came out strong. We were ready to play in the first half.”

Out of the break, Mechanicsburg turned the tables, ending the third with 20-12 scoring advantage. Rhodes found his rhythm, driving to the cup on acrobatic lay ups while also making his way to the free-throw line on two occasions, sinking all four attempts. With 6-foot-9 big man Nick Stiltner in foul trouble, Carlisle lost its defensive presence in the paint.

The Wildcats took advantage. They closed the gap to 12 heading into the fourth.

“We came out in the second half and we executed better, and we were living in our vision,” Rutherford said. “Even though we were coming back, we weren’t satisfied. We kept pushing, and that’s really our motto this year, is to live in our vision, not our circumstance.”

Singing the same chorus in the early portion of the fourth, the ‘Cats continued to ramp up the pressure and feed Rhodes down in the paint. The game plan worked as Rhodes worked his way to the charity stripe three more times, where he finished 12-for-14 on the night, and Mechanicsburg crawled within a 3-point reach at 65-62.

But Carlisle didn’t buckle, as Jaydon Smith converted an and-one with eight seconds left to capture the win. Jaydon complemented Young’s 22 with 15 of his own and freshman Parker Smith tallied 11 points. Aside from Rhodes’ career outing, Burch connected on 5-of-7 treys for 15 points and guard Rashawn Early-Holton chipped in 7.

Both teams said they can use lessons learned from Friday night’s game moving forward.

“I felt at times we didn’t stay within ourselves and we didn’t relax,” Anderson said, “and they dug back into the game. They took it to a whole ‘nother level, and [Lukas Rhodes] is really good, and they have other shooters and guys that can penetrate, and they wanted it. Our kids showed some resiliency, and we toughed it out, and got the win, but we got to be better than that.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.