- Chance Westry nearly had a triple-double, putting up 13 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks in Trinity's 72-68 win against Milton Hershey. Marcus Beckett and Aley Zangari shouldered the scoring load in this one, posting 29 and 26 points, respectively, while shooting a combined 21-of-31 from the field.
- Big Spring pulled ahead for good in the fourth quarter, topping York Tech 56-44 on the road. Gavin Pritchard scored 27 points, giving him two 25-plus-point performances in the past three games.
- Shippensburg came up a point shy of handing Gettysburg its first loss of the season at the 13th Dunks for Drew, falling 64-63 despite a fourth-quarter rally. Anthony Smith led the Greyhounds with 15 points, as Collin Taylor (14), Jeremy Thomas (11) and Isaiah Houser (11) all reached double figures. The Warriors knocked down seven 3s in the win.
- Carlisle could not build on Friday's streak-snapping win, falling 73-48 to Central York. Jerimiah Snyder led the THundering Herd with 11 points.
- Nate McGill tallied 21 points in Northern's 67-46 win at Annville-Cleona. The Polar Bears knocked down eight 3s in this one. Alec Welshans and Zach French had 13 and 11 points, respectively.
- Nicholas Rush and Preston Powery were good for 13 and 12 points, respectively, but East Pennsboro dropped a 52-50 home decision against Hershey.
