HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Trey Martin leads Boiling Springs in upset of Northern; Big Spring handed loss

- Trey Martin lost the one-on-one battle to Nate McGill, but his team got the upset nonetheless. Boiling Springs toppled Northern 51-50 Tuesday night at home, keeping their dwindling District 3 Class 4A playoff hopes alive in the process. Martin led the Bubblers (8-12, 3-9 Colonial) with 23 points, outdone only by McGill's 27. Drew VonStein sank three 3s for 13 points in the Bubblers' win. Boiling Springs entered the night No. 14 in the power rankings, four spots off the final playoff spot. The win over the third-place team in 5A could bump them up a spot or two, but still leaves them well behind 10th. Northern's loss (17-3, 10-2) clinched the outright Colonial title for Shippensburg (15-5, 11-1), which was off Tuesday.
- Carlisle knocked off State College 68-66 in overtime after a daring second-half comeback. The Thundering Herd trailed 43-21 at halftime, but Dylan, Young, James Barlow and Logan Lafromboise fueled a massive run to tie it at 62-62 at the end of regulation. Barlow scored 11 of his 15 after the break, and Young poured in 10 in the fourth quarter alone. Twelve of Lafromboise's 13 came in the second half, and he and Young accounted for all six Carlisle points in OT.
- Big Spring was handed a 48-45 loss against Waynesboro despite a 20-point night from Gavin Pritchard. But Pritchard was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Matt Ward followed Monday's 29-point burst with 14 in this loss, draining three 3s. The Bulldogs (12-9, 5-7 Colonial) were No. 15 in the district 5A power rankings entering the night, with just 16 teams qualifying.
- Cedar Cliff avenged a January loss to Mechanicsburg, beating the Wildcats at home 53-40. Nick Peters dropped 18 points in the victory, and Trenten Smith added 10. The Wildcats were paced by Lukas Rhodes's 17-point night and another 16 from Tyree Morris.
- Connor Trumpy scored 24 points to lead Camp Hill to a comfortable 72-35 victory over visiting West Perry. Jake Perry added 16 to the winning cause, and Will Ketterer tallied 11.
- East Pennsboro coughed up a 63-61 loss to Steel-High despite 14 points from Devin Shellenberger, 14 from Nicholas Rush and 12 from Preston Powery.
- Owen Kaun scored 10 points in Red Land's 71-38 loss at Bishop McDevitt.
- Bishop McDevitt and Susquehanna Township will share the Keystone Division crown after both teams won to finish 13-1 in division play this season.