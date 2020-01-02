- Trey Martin started 2020 off similar to how he finished 2019, erupting for a career-high 39 points to lead Boiling Springs to a 61-36 win over West Perry on Thursday night. Martin shouldered the scoring load for a Bubblers team (4-5, 1-3 Colonial) that didn't post another double-digit scorer. Martin was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line and connected four times beyond the arc.
- Northern shook off a slow start to come back and beat East Pennsboro 68-54. The Polar Bears (7-2, 4-0 Colonial) trailed on the road 30-23 at halftime, then poured in 26 in the third quarter to take a lead. Nate McGill scored 24 and Jordan Heisey drained four 3s to finish with 20 points. Adnan Sbai paced the Panthers (5-5, 1-3 Capital) with 18 points and four 3-pointers.
