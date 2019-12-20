- Boiling Springs is accustomed already this season to tight games. The Bubblers played in their fourth game of the young season decided by six points or less, falling to 1-3 in those games and 0-2 in overtime games thanks to a narrow 56-53 defeat at the hands of Waynesboro on Friday night. Sophomore Trey Martin continued his torrid pace with 29 points for the Bubblers, but he was out-dualed by the Indians' Cole Rhyne, who had 33 points. Gavin Donley added 19 for Boiling Springs (2-4, 1-3 Colonial). Martin is second in The Sentinel area with 22.7 points per game.
- The area's leading scorer, sophomore Chance Westry, had another big game, scoring 27 in Trinity's 68-57 win at Middletown. The unbeaten Shamrocks (6-0, 4-0 Capital) also got 17 from Marcus Beckett, who drilled three 3's.
- Joey Zvorsky finished a point shy of Red Land's total, leading Cedar Cliff to a thorough 74-25 win. Zvorsky was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line for 24 points. Nick Strain added 16 and Nick Peters 12 for the unbeaten Colts (6-0, 4-0 Keystone).
- Sophomore Lukas Rhodes splashed three 3-balls, but Mechanicsburg dropped a 47-42 road decision at Lower Dauphin. Rhodes finished with 19, and Tyree Morris added 10.
- Shippensburg got a pair of 21-point games from Jayden Statum and Collin Taylor to rout Greencastle-Antrim 88-51. The Greyhounds got four players in double-figures, adding Jeremy Thomas (16 points) and Anthony Smith (12) as well.
- Tyler Weary dropped in 17 points to lead Northern to a 65-51 win at James Buchanan. Nate McGill added 13 and Zach French 12 in the Polar Bears' (5-1, 3-0 Colonial) win.
- Evan Farling scored 14 as East Pennsboro picked up its first division win of the season, 49-39 over West Perry. The Panthers (4-3, 1-3 Capital) got 12 points from Adnan Sbai and 11 from Preston Powery.
