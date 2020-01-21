HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Shippensburg gifts Ray Staver 400th victory in 27-year career

- Shippensburg didn't let head coach Ray Staver wait. The Greyhounds disposed of Waynesboro with ease Tuesday night, winning on the road 71-56 to give Staver his 400th career coaching victory, all at Shippensburg during a 27-year career. He entered the season with 388 wins. His years and victories only trail Trinity's Larry Kostelac (36 years, 737 wins) in the Sentinel area. Collin Taylor led with 21 points as the Greyhounds put five players in double figures. Jayden Statum added 16, Anthony Smith 13, Jeremy Thomas 11 and Isaiah Houser 10.
- Big Spring knocked off Greencastle-Antrim on the road 51-41. Senior Gavin Pritchard led the way with 23 points, while Javaun Moore knocked down 20, including 10-of-10 from the line. The Bulldogs were an impressive 17-of-18 from the charity stripe.
- Cumberland Valley fended off State College 49-46 behind 14-point efforts from Max Krevsky and Ben Drury. The Eagles (13-1, 9-1) maintain a tie with Central Dauphin atop the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, with the Rams' the only team to beat CV thus far. Harris Vorwald chipped in 10 points.
- Susquehanna Township handed Mechanicsburg a 78-54 loss on the road. Sophomore Lukas Rhodes led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Tyree Morris added 14.
- Carlisle could not hold onto its scant lead entering the fourth quarter, losing to visiting CD East 58-55. James Barlow dropped 21 points to lead the Thundering herd, who also got 13 from Joaquin Ortiz and 10 from Dylan Young.
- Trey Martin scored 24 and Gavin Donley added 21, but the combined 45 points was not enough in Boiling Springs' 71-59 loss at James Buchanan.
- Trinity popped West Perry 67-31. Chance Westry led the charge with 22, including four buckets from range, while Marcus Beckett added 12.
- Charlie Werner scored 12, and Nick Peters and Tyler Houser each added 10 in Cedar Cliff's 53-44 win over Lower Dauphin.
