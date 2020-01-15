- Cumberland Valley swept Harrisburg in the season series for the first time in at least 15 years, beating the Cougars 66-61 Wednesday night to take both games of the yearly series. MaxPreps records do not go past 2005, and the Eagles are 5-26 in that stretch against Harrisburg, with no back-to-back wins until now. CV won the season's first game 66-57. Sam Sherry caught fire in this one, erupting for a career-best 33 points with four 3s. He scored 10 in the first quarter and the remaining 23 after halftime. Harris Vorwald added 16.
- Boiling Springs snapped a three-game skid with a balanced night on the scoresheet, beating West Perry 62-36. Gavin Donley and Drew VonStein paced the Bubblers with 12 points apiece Sophomore breakout Trey Martin added nine, as did Carson Garvey and Matt Fravel. The Bubblers drilled 11 3-pointers in the win, including three each from Fravel and VonStein.
- Despite a game-high 20 points from Jerimiah Snyder, Carlisle could not snare a fifth win, instead falling 57-49 at Altoona. The Thundering Herd spent Tuesday at Mifflin County, then had a longer drive in this one. On Friday, they'll play at Central Dauphin to cap a grueling road stretch. Anthony Rouvre added 11 for the Herd.
- Jake Perry scored 10 of his game-high 22 in the fourth quarter to successfully lead Camp Hill to a 56-54 comeback win over East Pennsboro. The Panthers, who got 18 from Adnan Sbai and 15 from Devon Shellenberger, led 34-27 at halftime. Shellenberger sank five 3s. Connor Trumpy tallied 15 points for the Lions, and Will Ketterer added 11.
