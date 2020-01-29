HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Sam Sherry's 17 can't prevent Cumberland Valley's home loss to Central Dauphin

You have free articles remaining.
- Central Dauphin returned the favor Wednesday night, entering Cumberland Valley's Eagle Dome and unceremoniously beating the home team in a key divisional game. The Rams led almost the entire game and held on for a 63-52 road win that creates more clarity in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth. CD (14-4, 11-2) now leads the Eagles (16-3, 10-3) by a game with just three contests left for each team. CV had led the division much of the season after road wins over Harrisburg and CD. Sam Sherry led CV with 17 points in the loss, with Harris Vorwald adding 13 and Ben Drury 10.