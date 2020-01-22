You are the owner of this article.
HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Sam Sherry leads Cumberland Valley in blowout, as does Chance Westry with Trinity
HS Boys Basketball

HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Sam Sherry leads Cumberland Valley in blowout, as does Chance Westry with Trinity

  • Cumberland Valley coasted to a 68-25 win over visiting Dover on Wednesday night as Sam Sherry and Ben Drury led the Eagles with 18 and 11 points, respectively. CV had things under control from the jump, flying out to a 26-3 first-quarter lead. Eleven Eagles recorded a bucket.
  • Chance Westry popped in 26 points to add to his Sentinel-area-leading total as Trinity thumped Lancaster Mennonite 75-41. Marcus Beckett added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Shamrocks, who led 27-7 by the end of the first. 
