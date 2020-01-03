- Central Dauphin unceremoniously ended Cumberland Valley's win streak to kick off 2020, mounting a successful second-half comeback to beat the Eagles 58-55 in overtime Friday night. Sam Sherry (14 points), Harris Vorwald (13) and Ben Drury (10) each cleared double figures for CV, which dropped its first game of the season (7-1, 3-1 Commonwealth). Ryan Smith scored six points points in the fourth and two more in OT to lead the Rams with 14 on the night.
- Dylan Young's 19 points were not enough as Harrisburg popped Carlisle 62-51. The Thundering Herd have now dropped seven straight after starting the season 2-0, including consecutive losses by double-digit margins. Carlisle got 11 from James Barlow.
- A furious comeback in the fourth quarter was enough to give Camp Hill a 55-53 win over Steel-High. The Lions trailed 43-29 after 24 minutes before Will Ketterer scored 12 of his 14 in the final frame to ignite the comeback. The Lions won despite missing Jake Perry (five points) for the entire second half after he was injured in the opening half.
- Northern pulled away in the second and third quarters, topping Big Spring 68-59. Nate McGill paced the Polar Bears with 26 points, going an impressive 14-of-17 from the foul line. Javaun Moore led the Bulldogs with 17 points, and Gavin Pritchard added 16.
- Shippensburg disposed of James Buchanan with easy, cruising to an 84-40 home win after taking a 46-19 lead at halftime. Collin Taylor led the way with 16 points as five Greyhounds reached double digits. Isaiah Houser and Jeremy Thomas each had 13, and Jayden Statum and Anthony Smith totaled 12 apiece.
- Four Crusaders reached double figures, giving Bishop McDevitt an 83-50 win over Mechanicsburg. Tyree Morris and Lukas Rhodes paced the Wildcats with 13 points apiece.
- A slow start doomed Cedar Cliff in a 55-53 loss at Susquehanna Township. The Colts trailed 31-23 at halftime. Joey Zvorsky led the Colts with 17.
- Owen Kaun scored nine points in Red Land's 68-37 loss to Hershey.
