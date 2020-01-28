HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Northern's 13 3s sends Big Spring packing; Shippensburg, Trinity get key wins

You have free articles remaining.
- Big Spring didn't have buzzer-beating heroics in it for a second straight night, falling Tuesday night 63-43 at Northern. Gavin Pritchard followed up his game-winner with a 17-point performance, but the Polar Bears got a game-high 21 from Jordan Heisey and knocked down a collective 13 3s to win.
- Shippensburg smacked James Buchanan 77-36 in another key Colonial Division win with the title on the line, getting 19 points from guard Jayden Statum. The Greyhounds made 31 baskets and got 13 points apiece from Isaiah Houser and Anthony Smith.
- Mechanicsburg could not hang on against Keystone-leading Bishop McDevitt in a 63-50 home loss. Nick Morrison and Lukas Rhodes each had 19 points for the Wildcats.
- Trinity held Milton Hershey at bay 61-58 in a key road win, getting another stellar night from Chance Westry — 25 points (11-of-17 shooting), nine rebounds, two steals. Marcus Beckett aided the cause with 15 points, and Aley Zangari added 11.
- Trenten Smith's 19 points were not enough in Cedar Cliff's 67-56 home loss to Susquehanna Township. Tyler Houser and Nick Strain provided 15 and 11 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough for the Mid-Penn Keystone's third-place team.
- East Pennsboro sent Selinsgrove packing 77-47. Adnan Sbai had a game-high 21 for the home team, and Devin Shellenberger chipped in 15. The Panthers also got 12 from Evan Farling.
- Steel-High took out Camp Hill 71-63, holding on after building a 32-22 halftime lead. Connor Trumpy led the Lions with 21, Jake Perry added 17 and Will Ketterer scored 12.
- Owen Kaun scored 18 points, but Red Land was doubled-up 70-35 at Hershey.