- Mechanicsburg tallied the 65-48 win over Spring Grove on Wednesday night behind 31 points from Tyree Morris. Morris went 15-for-22 from the line, while Lukas Rhodes picked up 12 points in the win.
- Chambersburg tallied the 58-52 win over Carlisle. Joaquin Ortiz led the team with 19 points and four treys, while Jerimiah Snyder added 16 points and two 3's.
- Trinity dropped Delone Catholic 81-36 behind 23 points from Chance Westry, who went 3-for-4 from the line. Marcus Beckett added 11 points and a try in the win.
- Northern got the big win over Dover 66-18 behind 14 points from Nate McGill. Jordan Heisey added 11 points and a trey, while Eddie Ensor had 10 points and two 3's.
