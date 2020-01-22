HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Gavin Pritchard sets new Big Spring scoring record with 51 against Fannett-Metal

Big Spring head coach Jason Creek knew there was a shot, but he wasn’t sure if it would happen.
The Bulldogs knew they had a matchup advantage against an overwhelmed Fannett-Metal with senior center Gavin Pritchard. The question was: how much could the four-year starter score?
The answer: 51 points.
That mark is now the Big Spring record, boys or girls, after the Bulldogs’ 82-41 blowout win at Fannett-Metal on Wednesday night. The team said it broke Jamie Shaffer’s old mark from February 1988, a 48-point game against Susquenita. Shaffer had 22 made baskets, like Pritchard.
“We thought we had an opportunity tonight if he played well,” Creek said. “It was nice on a night like tonight because it’s different for us.”
Pritchard has been a centerpiece of the Big Spring boys basketball rebuild the past four years. Creek said before the game he wanted to give one of his first disciples after he took the job at his alma mater a chance at a memorable night.
Pritchard is at 881 career points, the team believes, and will have his work cut out for him to break 1,000 before the end of the season. The Bulldogs (9-7, 3-5 Colonial) have five more regular season games — the next is Monday night’s clash with rival Boiling Springs — and potentially more if they qualify for the postseason.
“The kids are pumped for him because they can be a part of that history,” Creek said via phone call. “He really was part of the big turnaround for our program.”
Creek said he felt he owed Pritchard after years of pushing the big man harder than he thought he could be pushed, starting when Pritchard was in seventh grade being hauled by Creek to Harrisburg’s Smallwood Summer League to play against bigger and stronger high school players. The duo suffered through two years of losing records before finally making the District 3 Class 5A playoffs last year, ending a years-long drought.
'Play like this is your last game': After a summer coping together, Big Spring dedicating season to beloved teammate JT Kuhn
'It’s only right': Boiling Springs beginning new era honoring late coach Pat Dieter with court dedication
Big Spring was No. 14 in the district power rankings entering Wednesday, with 16 teams qualifying for the tournament.
Pritchard finished 22-of-39 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point territory, Creek said. The senior scored 15 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 12 in the third and 14 in the final frame. The Bulldogs went deep into their bench around Pritchard early and often in this one.
Surprisingly, Pritchard’s 51 is not the season-high in Cumberland County. That belongs to blue chip prospect and Trinity sophomore Chance Westry, who had 52 in a double-overtime win over Executive Education in December.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520