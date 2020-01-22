HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Gavin Pritchard sets new Big Spring scoring record with 51 against Fannett-Metal

Big Spring head coach Jason Creek knew there was a shot, but he wasn’t sure if it would happen.

The Bulldogs knew they had a matchup advantage against an overwhelmed Fannett-Metal with senior center Gavin Pritchard. The question was: how much could the four-year starter score?

The answer: 51 points.

That mark is now the Big Spring record, boys or girls, after the Bulldogs’ 82-41 blowout win at Fannett-Metal on Wednesday night. The team said it broke Jamie Shaffer’s old mark from February 1988, a 48-point game against Susquenita. Shaffer had 22 made baskets, like Pritchard.

“We thought we had an opportunity tonight if he played well,” Creek said. “It was nice on a night like tonight because it’s different for us.”

Pritchard has been a centerpiece of the Big Spring boys basketball rebuild the past four years. Creek said before the game he wanted to give one of his first disciples after he took the job at his alma mater a chance at a memorable night.