HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Gavin Pritchard's heroics lifts Big Spring past Boiling Springs at the buzzer

- A turnaround jumper from senior Gavin Pritchard at the buzzer rattled and fell in, giving Big Spring a dramatic 56-54 last-second win over rival Boiling Springs on Monday night. The first game of the rivalry series was delayed twice by weather, setting up a late-season battle with postseason stakes. Pritchard scored seven of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter. Matt Ward chimed in with 13. The Bubblers countered with 17 from Trey Martin, 12 from Drew VonStein and 10 from Gavin Donley. Pritchard's winner came days after he scored a school-record 51 points.
And Gavin Pritchard hits the game winner in the varsity game!!!#bulldogproud pic.twitter.com/XG7nmSZRoW— Big Spring Baseball (@bigspringbsball) January 28, 2020
- Jake Perry's 32 points launched Camp Hill well past Biglerville in an 88-41 rout. Connor Trumpy also added 28 points, and Cam Ochs chipped in with 14. The trio combined for six 3-pointers.