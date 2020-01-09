- A strong start was enough to carry Big Spring past Bermudian Springs 69-52 Thursday night. An electric first-half from senior big Gavin Pritchard — 20 points, a pair of 3s — pushed the Bulldogs ahead, and sophomore Matt Ward carried it home with five 3-balls in the middle quarters. The pair totaled 25 points apiece, while Javaun Moore chipped in 13 points. After starting the season 0-3, the Bulldogs are 5-5.
- Boiling Springs lost yet another close affair, falling 53-46 on the road at Littlestown despite a 22-point night from Trey Martin. The Bubblers could not manage any success from the arc, finishing without a 3-pointer while the Thunderbolts knocked down six.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.