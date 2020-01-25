HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Gavin Donley's monster double-double gets Boiling Springs back in win column
HS Boys Basketball

  • Boiling Springs bounced back from a pair of tough losses Saturday to beat Kennard-Dale on the road 73-61. Gavin Donley had a monster 30 points and 17 rebounds, and Trey Martin chipped in with 23, as the Bubblers were an impressive 23-of-26 from the foul line. The Bubblers got great defense from Doug Bear, who held Carter Day (26.4 ppg) to 10 points. 
  • Connor Trumpy was a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line and finished with 18 points as Camp Hill thumped Williams Valley 62-37 at home. Jake Perry, Cam Ochs and Jackson Thompson all had nine.
  • Devin Shellenberger scored 15 as East Pennsboro came back in the second half to beat Waynesboro on the road 59-53. The Panthers trailed by seven at the break, then scored 22 in the fourth. Adnan Sbai provided 12 points to the cause, Evan Farling 11 and Preston Powery 10.
