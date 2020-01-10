- Carlisle mercifully ended its seven-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 10 against Altoona, rallying to beat visiting State College 66-59 at home Friday night. Dylan Young got hot from range, sinking four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points. He also went 8-of-12 from the foul line. Jerimiah Snyder added 15 and James Barlow chipped in 16.
- Cumberland Valley's defense was up to the task, holding Chambersburg to 13 points before halftime in a 41-28. Harris Vorwald followed up his game-winning shot earlier in the week with a 12-point night for the Eagles.
- Fresh off its high-scoring overtime win over Shippensburg, Northern had an easier time Friday against Boiling Springs, rolling 60-35 thanks to a game-high 19 points and four 3s from Tyler Weary. Trey Martin led the Bubblers with 15.
- Matt Ward accounted for nearly half of Big Spring's points in a 64-50 loss at Waynesboro. The sophomore scored 24, going 6-of-7 from the line while making all four Bulldogs 3s. Gavin Pritchard and Javaun Moore each had 10 points.
- Trinity went 21-of-30 from the foul line, and Chance Westry was good for 26 points, leading the Shamrocks to a 66-52 road win over Columbia. Westry was 7-of-10 from the line and added 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Marcus Beckett chipped in 15 points and Aley Zangari added 11.
- Despite four players reaching double figures, East Pennsboro fell in an OT thriller at Steel-High, 87-78. The Panthers ran out of gas in the extra frame, but Evan Farling tied the Rollers' Chris Walls with a game-high 23 points. Devon Shellenberger (18), Adnan Sbai (16) and Preston Powery (12) also led the Panthers. But the Rollers dropped 10 3-balls in this one, including six from Kavel Davenport (20 points).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.