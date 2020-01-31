HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Cumberland Valley tallies the win in triple OT; Northern's Nate McGill reaches 1,000 career points

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley got the 92-90 win in a thrilling triple overtime against CD East on Friday. Harris Vorwald had 38 points in the win, while Sam Sherry tallied 19 and Jack Istvan 15.
- Shippensburg got the 72-60 win over Northern behind 22 points from Collin Taylor and 16 from Anthony Smith. Nate McGill had 24 points, enough to get him 1,000 career points, for the Greyhounds and Jordan Heisey had 16.
- Carlisle got the 62-32 win over Mifflin County behind 15 points from James Barlow and nine from Barry Vasquez. MJ Brown added eight points in the win and Logan Lafromboise added seven.
- Camp Hill got the win over East Pennsboro 75-57 behind 23 points from Jake Perry and 12 points from Will Ketterer and Connor Trumpy. Preston Powery led the Panthers with 13 points, while Adnan Sbai tallied 12.
- Mechanicsburg got the close win 56-53 over Palmyra thanks to a team-leading 21 points from Tyree Morris. Micah Brubaker tallied 10 points in the win and Nicholas Morrison had nine.
- Chance Westry's 23 points led Trinity to a 56-47 win over Steel-High. Aley Zangari had two treys and 11 points, while Marcus Beckett added 12 points.
- Lower Dauphin tallied the win over Red Land 75-42. Owen Kaun had 22 points in the loss for the Patriots.
- Nick Peters and Tyler Houser each tallied 12 points, but it wasn't enough as Cedar Cliff fell to Bishop McDevitt 54-48.