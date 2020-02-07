HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Cumberland Valley's win not enough for division title; Collin Taylor leads Shippensburg in victory

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley missed out on the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title despite a nail-biting 38-36 road win over Altoona on Friday night. The Eagles led 26-13 at the half before nearly giving up the game. Sam Sherry knocked down three 3s to finish with a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (18-4, 12-4), who finished a game behind Central Dauphin after the Rams (17-5, 13-3) thumped State College 90-50.
- Shippensburg concluded its regular season with a solid 67-45 road win over Red Land. Collin Taylor, 24 hours after eclipsing 1,000 career points as a junior, led the Colonial-champion Greyhounds (17-5) with 16 points. Jeremy Thomas added 13. Owen Kaun paced the Patriots (0-22) with a game-high 21.