- Harris Vorwald made four 3-pointers Wednesday night. None was bigger than the one he sunk with eight seconds left. Vorwald drilled his last triple and second of the frame in the closing seconds to give Cumberland Valley a 43-42 win over visiting State College, his game-winner coming with the Eagles down two late. He finished with a game-high 16 points, aided by another 14 from teammate Sam Sherry. The Eagles stay tied atop the Mid-Penn Commonwealth at 4-1 (8-1 overall) with the win. CV trailed 13-9 after a quarter, then tied it by intermission. The game remained tight after that.
- Points weren't hard to come by in Dillsburg. Northern edged Shippensburg in a 93-87 shootout, including an overtime that featured 34 points. The Polar Bears dominated at the line, going 30-of-40 on free throws, including a 12-of-16 night from Nate McGill, who finished with 29 points. Eddie Ensor added four 3s for 20 points; the P-Bears totaled 11 from range. Jordan Heisey and Tyler Weary each had 16. The Greyhounds got 31 from Jayden Statum and 23 from Collin Taylor as four reached double figures.
- Trinity dropped just its second of the season and first in division play, blowing an 11-point halftime lead in a 60-58 loss at Steel-High. Chance Westry led with 23 points, but the Rollers got a game-high 28 from Chris Walls.
- Mechanicsburg couldn't hold onto its halftime lead, falling 51-49 at Palmyra. The Cougars built a 27-23 lead at the break but watched it slip away. Rashawn Early-Holton led the team with 13.
- Elco popped Camp Hill 72-60. The Lions were without Jake Perry once again. Connor Trumpy led with 16 points, and Cam Ochs and Greg Labine each had 10.
- Owen Kaun drained a game-high 18 points with four 3s in Red Land's 69-41 loss to Lower Dauphin. Connor Prye added 10.
- Without veteran guard Joey Zvorsky, Cedar Cliff dropped a 71-58 road tilt against another Keystone Division favorite, Bishop McDevitt. Tyler Houser led the Colts with 20 points, going 12-of-13 from the line, and Charlier Werner added 18.
