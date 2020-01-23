HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Cumberland Valley handed second loss of season; Jordan Heisey's 3s leads Northern to win

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley suffered just its second loss of the season, again to a Harrisburg-area school, 58-52 to CD East. Tuesday night's loss drops the Eagles (14-2, 9-1 Commonwealth) a game behind Central Dauphin, the only other team to beat CV this season, in the division race. Harris Vorwald led CV with 15 points and Max Krevsky added 13. But the Eagles were undone by seven Panthers 3s, which helped them erase a 26-22 halftime deficit.
- Jordan Heisey drilled four 3s for 17 points as Northern's 3-point game was clicking during a 69-47 win over James Buchanan. The Polar Bears drained nine from range, led by Heisey. Nate McGill added 18 points and Eddie Ensor 14 for the Colonial-leading P-Bears (15-2, 9-0).