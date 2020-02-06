HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Chance Westry, Trinity get the best of Trey Martin, Boiling Springs

You have free articles remaining.
- The leading scorers in Cumberland County faced off for the first time this season, and Chance Westry got the upper hand. The sophomore blue-chip guard rang up 23 points to lead Trinity to a 75-44 victory at Boiling Springs on Thursday night. The Bubblers' leading scorer, Trey Martin, finished with 19 points, going 8-of-13 from the foul line. Westry added five rebounds, four steals and two assists in the win. He's now averaging 24.4 points a game, with Martin trailing just a hair shy of 21. Gavin Donley added 15 points for Boiling Springs.
- A fast start propelled Northern over Mechanicsburg 64-49. The Polar Bears led 20-9 after the first quarter, getting 15 points from Nate McGill, 14 from Jordan Heisey and 13 from Tyler Weary. Northern also made 10 3s. The Wildcats were paced by Lukas Rhodes (18) and Tyree Morris (14).