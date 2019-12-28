- A day after his record-breaking 52-point performance, Chance Westry scored 17 to lead Trinity to a comfortable 94-44 win Saturday over St. Joseph's Catholic in the Trinity Holiday Showcase. Aley Zangari added 15 points as well, and Marcus Beckett scored 12.
- East Pennsboro nearly stunned Cedar Cliff in a 55-54 loss in the Panthers' holiday tournament championship game. Cedar Cliff narrowly avoided its first loss of the season when it blew a 33-26 halftime lead, forced to erase a four-point deficit after three quarters. Joey Zvorsky and Charlie Werner led with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Adnan Sbai paced the Panthers with 16 of his own, and Preston Powery added 12.
- Shippensburg held off Susquehanna Township 64-60 thanks to an 18-point night from Collin Taylor. The Greyhounds, who also got 16 from Jayden Statum and 11 from Anthony Smith, won their holiday tournament.
- Camp Hill flew out to a 14-point halftime lead and rolled from there, thumping Columbia 76-43 in the Lions' own holiday tournament title game. Jake Perry buried 26 points on the Crimson Tide and got help from Connor Trumpy (13 points) and Greg Labine (12).
- Nate McGill tallied 18 points to lead Northern to a 63-57 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in the Middletown Holiday Tournament consolation game. Jordan Heisey added 14 with a pair of 3s, and Tyler Weary chipped in 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.