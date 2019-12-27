- Chance Westry already has one of the best PIAA championship performances in recent memory and a bucketload of Division I offers. Now he has another milestone: a 50-point game. The sophomore guard dropped 52 on Executive Education in a dramatic 92-85 double-overtime victory Friday night in the Trinity Holiday Showcase. Westry was simply electric, finishing 16-of-31 from the field and 19-of-27 from the foul line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Senior Aley Zangari added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the win. Marcus Beckett and Ben Patten finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
- Cedar Cliff had no trouble with Greencastle-Antrim, cruising to a 74-48 win thanks to a 25-point night from senior Joey Zvorsky, who had four 3s. Nick Strain added 11 points and Charlie Warner 10 for the unbeaten Colts (7-0, 4-0 Keystone), who next face East Pennsboro in the Lion Club Tournament championship game Saturday. The Panthers won 77-61 over Donegal thanks to 26 points from Adnan Sbai, 16 from Devon Shellenberger and 15 from Preston Powery.
- Big Spring sliced up Biglerville 75-25 behind a career-high 34 points from Matt Ward in the Big Spring Holiday Classic. The sophomore shot lights out from range, burying eight 3-balls. Gavin Pritchard added 12 and Javaun Moore 11 for the Bulldogs.
- Northern dropped a 65-63 decision to Elizabethtown in the Middletown Holiday Tournament despite 19 points from Tyler Weary.
- Camp Hill dismantled Hanover 85-37 in their own holiday tournament courtesy of 18 points from Connor Trumpy, 17 from Jake Perry and 15 from Cam Ochs.
- Collin Taylor poured in 21 points and Jeremy Thomas 16 to lead Shippensburg to a 68-35 win over Delone Catholic to open the Greyhounds' own tournament. They'll get Susquehanna Township in the championship.
- Connor Prye scored 16, but Red Land fell 73-36 to South Western in Gettysburg's holiday tourney.
