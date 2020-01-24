HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Cedar Cliff's Joey Zvorsky gets final start to end career in unique moment against rival Red Land

- Cedar Cliff's Joey Zvorsky was given one final send-off Friday night. Zvorsky saw his senior season cut short after he was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans last week after he injured his knee Jan. 3 against Susquehanna Township. Friday against rival Red Land, the Patriots allowed the Colts to win the opening tip-off with Zvorsky on the court, allowing him to make one last start in a Colts uniform before he was subbed out quickly, according to Cedar Cliff's Twitter account. The Colts went on to win handily 59-27 on the road, getting a game-high 16 points from Trenten Smith.
You have free articles remaining.
HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Joey Zvorsky named McDonald's All-American nominee, but expected to miss season with rare knee condition
- Chance Westry went 9-of-10 from the foul line to finish with a game-high 20 in Trinity's 56-45 home win over Middletown. Marcus Beckett added 14 and Aley Zangari 11 for the Shamrocks (14-2, 8-1 Capital), whose magic number to win at least a share of the division is now two with three games to play.
- Carlisle's offense got no traction at Chambersburg as the Thundering Herd lost 41-35. Dylan Young led with 15 points.
- Mechanicsburg got 11 points apiece from Lukas Rhodes and Tyree Morris, but the Wildcats lost 65-57 to visiting Lower Dauphin. The Falcons drained eight 3s in this one, double the Wildcats.
- Trey Martin was held to 14 points as Waynesboro edged visiting Boiling Springs 54-46. Drew VonStein added 10 for the Bubblers, who made six 3s.
- Evan Farling paced East Pennsboro with 18 points during its 69-52 road win over West Perry. The Panthers held a slim 31-27 halftime lead before pull away in the fourth quarter. Devin Shellenberger added 17 points, with a team-best three 3s, and Adnan Sbai added 16 points. The Mustangs edged EP from the arc 11-7.
- Cumberland Valley caught a break after being upset by CD East this week. Those same Panthers knocked off Central Dauphin 61-54 to drop the Rams back into a three-way tie atop the Commonwealth with the Eagles and Trojans.