- Camp Hill got white hot from range Saturday, draining 14 3-pointers in an 85-54 win over Halifax. Cam Ochs knocked down six of those, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Connor Trumpy added 15 points, Andrew Spaan chipped in 12, all on 3s, and Greg Labine scored 11.
- Trinity fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after a 66-52 loss to Bishop McDevitt. Chance Westry and Marcus Beckett combined to shoot 15-of-25 from the field, with Beckett good for 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Westry added 12 points and six boards. Milton Hershey (5-0, 3-0 Capital) is now the last remaining unbeaten team in the Mid-Penn after the Shamrocks' (8-1, 4-0 Capital) first loss.
