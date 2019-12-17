- Boiling Springs beat James Buchanan in a close one Tuesday night 61-60 behind 20 points from Trey Martin, including one trey. Gavin Donley added 15 points in the win, while Matt Fravel had 13 points and two 3's.
- Big Spring got the win 75-55 over Greencastle-Antrim. Matt Ward led the team with 28 points and a whopping eight 3's, while Javaun Moore tallied 22 points and went 13-for-14 from the line.
- Trinity tallied the big 66-24 win over West Perry behind a team-leading 25 points from Chance Westry. Aley Zangari tallied 10 points in the win with two treys.
