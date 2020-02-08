You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Big Spring big man Gavin Pritchard cracks 1,000-point mark in win
alert top story
HS Boys Basketball

HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Big Spring big man Gavin Pritchard cracks 1,000-point mark in win

{{featured_button_text}}
Shippensburg Big Spring Boys Basketball 11.JPG (copy)

Big Spring’s Gavin Pritchard, right, broke 1,000 career points in Saturday's win.

 Sentinel file

Big Spring head coach Jason Creek looked forward to this moment five years ago when he first saw the potential in his eighth-grade center.

Gavin Pritchard finally reached 1,000 career points in Saturday's 73-63 home win over Green Street Academy (Md.), scoring 21 in the regular-season finale for the District 3 playoff-bound Bulldogs.

Pritchard averaged 17.5 points this season and entered Saturday 13 off the milestone. 

He reached it in the third quarter on a tip-in put-back in the third quarter to put Big Spring ahead 36-32.

"It was obviously special," Pritchard said over the phone. "I'm just thankful for my teammates for setting this up for me."

Pritchard was 6-of-7 from the foul line and made seven baskets, including a 3. He's the 10th Bulldog, boys or girls, to reach the milestone, according to the school.

"It just means everything honestly," he said. "I just wanna leave my mark at Big Spring."

That includes a second straight district appearance, a rarity for the program, and Pritchard hopes to make the PIAA tournament for the first time in team history.

Big Spring got a game-high 26 from sophomore Matt Ward, who himself is well on his way to 1,000 career points. He drained five 3s. And senior Javaun Moore chipped in 20. 

The Bulldogs already locked up the No. 15 seed in the district Class 5A tournament Friday night when the power rankings were finalized. They'll play No. 2 New Oxford on Feb. 17 in the first round. 

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News