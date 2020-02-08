HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Big Spring big man Gavin Pritchard cracks 1,000-point mark in win

Big Spring head coach Jason Creek looked forward to this moment five years ago when he first saw the potential in his eighth-grade center.

Gavin Pritchard finally reached 1,000 career points in Saturday's 73-63 home win over Green Street Academy (Md.), scoring 21 in the regular-season finale for the District 3 playoff-bound Bulldogs.

Pritchard averaged 17.5 points this season and entered Saturday 13 off the milestone.

He reached it in the third quarter on a tip-in put-back in the third quarter to put Big Spring ahead 36-32.

"It was obviously special," Pritchard said over the phone. "I'm just thankful for my teammates for setting this up for me."

Pritchard was 6-of-7 from the foul line and made seven baskets, including a 3. He's the 10th Bulldog, boys or girls, to reach the milestone, according to the school.

"It just means everything honestly," he said. "I just wanna leave my mark at Big Spring."

That includes a second straight district appearance, a rarity for the program, and Pritchard hopes to make the PIAA tournament for the first time in team history.