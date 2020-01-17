HS Boys Basketball Highlights: Ben Drury's 20 keeps Cumberland Valley on top of Commonwealth; Trey Martin's double-double seals road win for Boiling Springs

- Ben Drury dropped in 20 points, pushing Commonwealth-leading Cumberland Valley (12-1, 8-1) comfortably over Mifflin County 70-33 at home. Sam Sherry joined Drury in double digits with 11 points, and three other Eagles chipped in at least seven points.
- Boiling Springs got a badly needed second win in a row as it tries to stay in the District 3 playoff race, coming into Greencastle-Antrim and running away with an 85-64 win. Trey Martin finished two shy of tying his career high with 37 points in this one, including a 17-of-20 night at the line and 10 rebounds. Drew VonStein added 14 for the Bubblers, and Matt Fravel chipped in 12.
- Tyre Morris and Lukas Rhodes combined to outscore Red Land on their own, leading Mechanicsburg to a 68-26 win. Rhodes tallied 19 and Morris 15 in the win, while Nick Morrison buried three 3s and finished with 13 points. The Wildcats did struggle at the line, going 14-of-30. Mac Shearer led the Patriots with eight.
- Four Greyhounds reached double figures in Shippensburg's 72-51 win over rival Big Spring. Anthony Smith led with 16, but Collin Taylor (13), Jayden Statum (12) and Jeremy Thomas (10) also reached the mark. Matt Ward (16), Javaun Moore (15) and Gavin Pritchard (10) reached double digits for the Bulldogs.
- James Barlow scored 17 points in Carlisle's 67-48 loss at Central Dauphin. Joaquin Ortiz added 13.
- Adnan Sbai sparked East Pennsboro's comeback win, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter to lead a 62-59 victory at Middletown. David Shellenberger finished with 19 for the Panthers, and Evan Farling added 18.
- Nick Strain knocked down 17 points to lead Cedar Cliff to a 71-51 win over Hershey. The Colts survived a 32-point night from Jackson Mascari, who had seven 3s. Charlie Werner scored 14 for the Colts, and Trenten Smith and Tyler Houser each had 10.
- Northern dismantled Waynesboro 70-27 at home, putting four players into double figures in this one. Jordan Heisey led the Polar Bears' impressive campaign from the arc, knocking down four of the team's 13 treys for his game-high 21 points. Tyler Weary added 14 points, and Jacob Hamm and Nate McGill each had 10.
HS Boys Basketball