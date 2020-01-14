- Carlisle scored an impressive 50 points after halftime, erasing a sluggish start to roll Mifflin County 70-41. The game was 20-18 at the intermission, but Anthony Rouvre poured in a career-high 21 and Jerimiah Snyder added 15 for the Thundering Herd, who knocked down 10 from range. Rouvre had five of those 3s.
- Another monster 35-point outburst by Chance Westry pushed Trinity past East Pennsboro 65-58. The Shamrocks needed every one of those points, including all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Marcus Beckett provided a key 18 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers got 21 from Preston Powery and 20 from Evan Farling.
- Big Spring got back above .500 with a 47-43 win over James Buchanan. The backcourt pairing of Javaun Moore and Matt Ward were good for 17 and 12 points, respectively, and Gavin Pritchard chipped in 11 points inside.
- Lukas Rhodes's 15 points were not enough in Mechanicsburg's 44-38 loss at Hershey. The Wildcats gave up 19 points in the fourth quarter to blow a two-point lead entering the frame. Tyree Morris finished with nine.
- Cedar Cliff got its first win of the post-Joey Zvorsky era, beating Palmyra 51-44. Four Colts reached double figures: Trenten Smith (13), Charlie Werner (12), Tyler Houser (12) and Hunter Cuza (11).
- Jordan Heisey splashed four 3s and finished with 29 points to lead Northern to a comfortable 77-58 road win over Greencastle-Antrim. Alec Welshans chipped in 10 and Jacob Hamm 11.
- Connor Trumpy dropped 18 points, and Will Ketterer and Jake Perry each had 10 in Camp Hill's 69-51 loss to Milton Hershey.
